OTC Markets: Errington Metals Corp. Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Errington Metals Corp. (TSX-V: EM; OTCQX: ERRMF) ("Errington Metals" or the "Company"), a focused exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Errington Metals upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited Market.

Errington Metals begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ERRMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Errington Metals focuses on operations in world-class mining districts in North America, working to grow the Sudbury Basin Project located in the heart of one of the world's most sought-after mining camps, Sudbury, Ontario.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for Errington Metals as we continue to expand our reach across North America," said Matthew Gollat, President & Chief Executive Officer of Errington Metals. "Trading on OTCQX will provide greater visibility and easier access for U.S. investors as we advance our Sudbury Basin Project."

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over the second quarter of 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Errington Metals Corp.

Errington Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on critical and precious metals. The Company is advancing its wholly owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")-style mineralization in the world-renowned Sudbury mining district. Through systematic drilling and disciplined technical work, Errington Metals is positioning the Sudbury Basin Project as a high-quality exploration and development opportunity.

The Company is advancing a planned 55,000-metre Phase 2 drill program designed to grow resources and advance the Sudbury Basin Project. Several regional targets throughout the recently consolidated property will also be tested.

For further information about the Company, please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and its Sudbury Basin Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.