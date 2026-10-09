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MO

WKN: A2DW9C | ISIN: HU0000153937 | Ticker-Symbol: MOGB
Frankfurt
09.10.26 | 13:02
13,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MOL NYRT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOL NYRT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,51013,77015:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOL
MOL NYRT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOL NYRT13,5000,00 %
MOLECULE GROUP PLC2,340+0,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.