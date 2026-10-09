--Ribbon Cutting and Guest Giveaways Mark Kickoff for Largest Single-property Jackpot Blitz(R) Deployment to Date, Now Open for Play--

Vancouver, British Columbia and Temecula, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) ("Jackpot Digital" or the "Company"), the world's leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, and Pechanga Resort Casino, one of North America's largest and most respected Tribal gaming destinations, are pleased to jointly announce that eight (8) Jackpot Blitz electronic poker tables are now open for play at Pechanga Resort Casino, located just outside of Temecula, California.

Jackpot Digital and Pechanga Resort Casino Executive and Board Members Cut the Ribbon Marking the Opening of 8 New Digital Poker Games at Pechanga Resort Casino Outside Temecula, Calif.

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Pechanga Development Corporation Board Members and Pechanga Resort Casino executives joined Jackpot Digital's leadership teams in cutting the ceremonial ribbon to usher in the eight new electronic tables. Pechanga Resort Casino's Vice President of Table Games, Paul Mollo, also helped give away prizes such as EasyPlay and apparel to Pechanga guests eager to find out about the excitement.

The launch marks an important milestone for both companies. Guests will find the dealerless and fast-action poker games in the Table Games section of the resort/casino, near the casino floor escalator. This launch also represents Jackpot Digital's largest single-property deployment to date.

With the launch of Jackpot Blitz, Pechanga is bringing the social energy and excitement of digital poker to its casino floor in a new format designed to deliver a fast, engaging experience for both longtime poker players and a new generation of guests.

"We're excited to bring this energized and social experience to Pechanga Resort Casino with a modern dealerless format. We think guests new to the game, and those who have loved it for years will really enjoy Jackpot Blitz and the benefits it brings to poker play," said Paul Mollo, Vice President of Table Games at Pechanga Resort Casino.

Jackpot Blitz combines the social, face-to-face experience with the speed, consistency and convenience of digital technology. Players remain together at a shared table while the system manages the game electronically. Each table features an immersive, 75-inch touchscreen interface. It also showcases Jackpot Digital's proprietary card-bending technology, which mechanically bends and reveals each player's cards at the table in real time, recreating the familiar experience of checking a physical poker hand. The result is a modern poker experience designed to deliver consistent gameplay and efficient table operation.

To see Jackpot Blitz in action, watch this two-minute video featuring Jackpot Blitz Brand Ambassador Jimmy Johnson, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, as he walks through gameplay on the table:





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"Pechanga Resort Casino has one of the most impressive and well-visited casino floors in the country and we eagerly await how their guests will enjoy the new, immersive poker tables," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "Seeing eight Jackpot Blitz tables go live at a property of Pechanga's history and reputation is a proud moment for our team. This launch is also an important milestone for Jackpot Digital, demonstrating the scalability of our dealerless poker platform."

What Players Can Expect Today

The eight Jackpot Blitz tables are open now on the Pechanga Resort Casino gaming floor. Pechanga's poker area will feature a range of poker action and launch promotions, including cash game, tournaments, giveaways and bad beat jackpots, with additional promotions to be introduced regularly.

Players are encouraged to visit Pechanga.com/play or follow Pechanga on Facebook, Instagram and X for the latest tournament schedules, promotions and bad beat jackpot totals.

About Jackpot Blitz

Jackpot Blitz is Jackpot Digital's state-of-the-art, fully automated dealerless poker table. By removing the need for a live dealer, Jackpot Blitz delivers faster gameplay, more hands per hour, reduced operating costs, maximized table uptime, and an engaging poker experience for casual and experienced players alike - all while preserving the social, face-to-face energy that makes live poker unique.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables. The Company's flagship product, Jackpot Blitz, is designed to help casino operators optimize gaming floor economics, reduce labor costs, and drive incremental revenue, while giving players a faster, consistent and engaging way to play poker. Jackpot Digital continues to expand its footprint across major U.S. casino markets.

About Pechanga Resort Casino

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted the best resort/casino in the United States by readers of Condé Nast Traveler and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,500 of the hottest slots, table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and championship golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features an unmatched destination in California. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free 1-888-PECHANGA or visit www.Pechanga.com. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook X and Instagram @PechangaCasino. Pechanga Resort Casino is open 24 hours. Guests must be 21 and older to enter the casino.

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Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

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