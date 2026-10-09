Researchers at the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO) in Spain have developed an optical configuration to reduce Boltzmann losses in organic solar cells and improve their power conversion efficiency. Boltzmann losses arise from the mismatch between the narrow angular range at which sunlight reaches a solar cell and the much wider range over which the cell emits photons. This difference increases the entropy associated with photon emission, reducing the maximum voltage and efficiency the device can achieve. The study Inhibited photon emission to overcome Boltzmann losses in an organic solar ...

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