Stillwater Critical Minerals Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market, Expanding U.S. Market Presence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQX:PGEZF)(FSE:J0G) ("Stillwater" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Stillwater West critical minerals project in Montana, is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, upgrading from the OTCQB Venture Market.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. begins trading today on the OTCQX under its existing U.S. ticker symbol "PGEZF" and will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PGE". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals commented: "We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, marking an important step in strengthening Stillwater's presence in the U.S. capital markets. This upgrade is expected to broaden our reach with U.S. investors, improve accessibility and enhance the Company's visibility and liquidity. The timing is particularly important as we continue to advance large-scale resources of ten minerals listed as critical at our flagship Stillwater West project in a historic and actively producing American mining district."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

President and CEO Michael Rowley will be presenting at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by OTC Markets, on October 15, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will provide an update on the Company's flagship Stillwater West project and upcoming catalysts.

Upcoming Events

Company representatives will be attending the following events and look forward to discussing the 2026 MRE and upcoming catalysts:

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals - Virtual Investor Conference, October 13-15, 2026. AEMA Annual Meeting - Sparks, NV, USA, December 6-11, 2026. Montana Mining Association Winter Meeting - Billings, MT, USA, December 8-9, 2026. VRIC 2027 - Vancouver, BC, Canada, January 24-25, 2027. AME Roundup - Vancouver, BC, Canada, January 25-28, 2027. 121 Events - Cape Town, South Africa, February 8-9, 2027. PDAC 2027 - Toronto, ON, Canada, March 7-10, 2027. Swiss Mining Institute - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18-19, 2027.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQX:PGEZF)(FSE:J0G) is a mineral exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co-Cr + Au project in the Stillwater mining district of Montana, USA. Stillwater West is directly adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's operating Stillwater mines and processing infrastructure, the only primary platinum group element-producing complex in the United States. An NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate released in August 2026 positions Stillwater West as one of the largest nickel and platinum group element resources in the United States and includes ten minerals currently listed as critical. With strategic investments by Glencore and an experienced technical team with expertise in Bushveld- and Platreef-style systems, the Company is advancing Stillwater West through ongoing resource expansion, resource upgrades and technical studies.

Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake-gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining's development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director - Stillwater Critical Minerals

Email: info@criticalminerals.com Phone: (604) 357 4790

Web: http://criticalminerals.com Toll Free: (888) 432 0075

OTC Markets Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the interpretation of exploration results, the potential for resource expansion, the timing and results of future resource estimates, the timing and success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, and future plans and objectives of the Company. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Stillwater Critical Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Stillwater Critical Minerals and the risks and challenges of its businesses, investors should review its annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Stillwater Critical Minerals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/stillwater-critical-minerals-upgrades-to-otcqx-best-market-expanding-u.s.-market-1234603