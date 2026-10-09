An historically quiet Atlantic hurricane season and persistent high pressure brought sunnier-than-average conditions to Mexico and the southern United States during August and September, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Irradiance was around 10% to 20% above average across the southern states, with similar increases across much of Mexico. The prolonged dry weather also created conditions for soiling losses to build across the region. That pattern is now changing as Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico, bringing widespread cloud and lower irradiance to the eastern ...

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