The prpl Foundation today announced SoftAtHome as the Leadership Partner of the Global prpl Summit 2026, taking place in Vienna on October 12. The partnership reflects SoftAtHome's sustained contribution to the prpl community and its work helping operators bring open-source broadband software into commercial deployments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261009285098/en/

SoftAtHome has contributed to prpl for many years, being one of the main contributors of more than half of the prplWare code, with over 100 active developers in the prpl GitHub. Thanks to its operator roots, SoftAtHome is also working with the community to make our shared software foundation easier to set up in operator networks. That work is reflected in the world's first prpl-based deployment with Orange Jordan and, more recently, in commercial Wi-Fi 7 repeaters deployed by Orange in Poland and France. These projects illustrate how open-source collaboration can support both operator-scale deployment and differentiated services.

At the Summit's Business Day on October 12, Arnaud Bensaid, Vice President Marketing at SoftAtHome, will present SoftAtHome's perspective on the next role of the home gateway, including the possibilities for intelligence running locally in the home. Marc de Courville, Vice President Engineering, will join the System Integrator Roundtable, and Lionel Grémeau, Product Marketing Director, will take part in the App Developer Roundtable. At its demonstration table, SoftAtHome will offer a glimpse of a contextual agent running locally on a prpl-based gateway: a demonstration of what an open platform could enable next.

"SoftAtHome's contribution shows what our community is here to achieve: open-source software that moves beyond collaboration in development and into operators' networks," said Dr. Len Dauphinee, President of the prpl Foundation. "As a Leadership Partner of this year's Summit, SoftAtHome brings both deployment experience and a view of the open gateway future role and capabilities."

"Our commitment to prpl is grounded in the work we do with operators and with the wider community," said Arnaud Bellivier de Prin, CEO of SoftAtHome. "We contribute to the common software base to help operators deploy at scale while retaining the freedom to develop services that meet their customers' needs. At the Summit, we look forward to sharing what we have learned from our deployments and exploring what comes next."

The Global prpl Summit brings together operators, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, silicon vendors, application developers, and open-source contributors to discuss and demonstrate the development and deployment of prpl technologies. Its Business Day takes place on October 12.

To learn more about the Global prpl Summit 2026, view the full agenda, have an overview of the demos or register to attend, visit https://prplfoundation.org/prpl-summit/

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative open-source community dedicated to open APIs and open industry standards, focusing on carrier-grade software for broadband customer premise equipment as specified by operator members. The prpl Foundation brings together service providers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, chip vendors and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonizes a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop open APIs and open industry standards. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms. For more information: www.prplfoundation.org or prplsummit@prplfoundation.org

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with eight critical solutions for: broadband (Connect'ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi'ON), security (Secure'ON), video (Watch'ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes'ON), reduced environmental footprint (Green'ON), a new gateway Appstore environment (Orchestr'ON), and a new seamless WAN failover via smartphone (Always'ON). With its products deployed in over 30 million Wi-Fi homes and millions of mobile devices, SoftAtHome helps telecom and network operators deliver enhanced digital home experiences. The company's 300+ employees, mainly software engineers, are committed to innovation and actively contribute to open-source communities like prpl. SoftAtHome's hybrid solutions leverage cloud-based components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices. For more information: www.softathome.com or contact@softathome.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261009285098/en/

Contacts:

Marta Twardowska for SoftAtHome

E: press@softathome.com M: +31 621-184-585 X: @SoftAtHome



E: prplsummit@prplfoundation.org