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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 14:45 Uhr
145 Leser
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Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Unifleet strengthens its offering through a financing agreement with Drivalia

Unifleet, a subsidiary of Hedin Mobility Group, has entered into an agreement with Drivalia Lease Sverige to provide financing for corporate customers in Sweden. Under the agreement, Unifleet is adding Drivalia's financing services to its existing corporate leasing offering.

Unifleet offers a comprehensive, brand-independent solution for company cars. The company brings together leasing, servicing, insurance, winter tyres and wheels, administration and digital tools in a single offering. Customers can access an overview of their vehicles, agreements, drivers and costs through Unifleet's web-based Fleetportal. Drivers also have access to Unimile, a digital mileage log integrated with Unifleet's system.

Under the new partnership, Unifleet will continue to package and sell the complete solution, while Drivalia will provide the end-customer financing.

"Drivalia's financing is a valuable addition to our offering and gives us greater scope to meet the varying needs of corporate customers. Our role is to simplify every aspect of having a company car, from the selection and delivery of the vehicle to ongoing administration. At the same time, we will continue to develop the digital experience for both companies and drivers," said Jakob Werner, Business Director at Unifleet.

Drivalia Lease Sverige is the local subsidiary of Drivalia, which is part of the Crédit Agricole Auto Bank Group and is present in 16 countries, with a total vehicle fleet of over 217,000. In the Nordic region, the company is already established with corporate operations in Norway and Finland, and has offered private leasing in Sweden for several years. Through the collaboration with Unifleet, Drivalia is now taking the next step in establishing its offering for Swedish corporate customers.

"We are very pleased with our new strategic, long-term partnership with Unifleet. Through this collaboration, we are taking the next step in the Swedish corporate market by jointly offering competitive financial services and products to companies in Sweden," says Christian Zimmerman, Commercial Director at Drivalia Lease Sweden.

Press contact

Jakob Werner
Business Director, Unifleet
+46 31 790 00 14
jakob@unifleet.se

About Hedin Mobility Group

With approximately 11,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately SEK 90 billion and the Group sold approximately 260,000 vehicles.

Our purpose is to make mobility simple, accessible and a natural part of everyday life, today and for generations to come. We operate across Europe within import and distribution of vehicles and spare parts, retail of new and used vehicles including aftermarket services, and modern, flexible mobility solutions.

For more information, visit hedinmobilitygroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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