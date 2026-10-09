Treasure Global Inc.: Treasure Global's Subsidiary Tadaa Capital Signs MOU to Develop OXI AI Trading Bot for Real-World Assets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) ("Treasure Global" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asia-anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced that its subsidiary, Tadaa Capital ("Tadaa"), through its OXI platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RWA Management LLC to jointly develop an AI-powered trading bot for real-world assets ("RWAs"), including stocks, commodities and corporate bonds.

The proposed trading bot will combine Anthropic's artificial intelligence technology with Moniq, an AI-enabled market intelligence tool designed to collect and organize market data to enhance market analysis. Together, these technologies are expected to help analyze information across multiple asset classes, identify potential opportunities and support systematic, data-driven investment strategies. Subject to development, regulatory and licensing requirements, the solution is intended to be integrated into the OXI ecosystem to provide users with a more automated approach to real-world asset investing.

The initiative also supports OXI's broader roadmap to expand beyond digital payments into AI-enabled investment technology and tokenized assets. Tokenization can enable fractional access to eligible real-world assets, greater transparency, faster settlement and broader market accessibility, while supporting more efficient integration between traditional financial assets and blockchain-based infrastructure.

"Artificial intelligence and tokenization are creating new ways for investors to access and manage traditional assets," said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. "Through this collaboration with RWA Management, we aim to develop a more systematic approach to real-world asset accumulation within the OXI ecosystem. Beyond expanding OXI's investment capabilities, we believe the initiative has the potential to establish a scalable new revenue stream for Tadaa as adoption grows."

The development comes as digital assets and tokenized traditional assets continue to converge. CoinGecko reported that the global cryptocurrency market ended the second quarter of 2026 with a market capitalization of approximately US$2.1 trillion. Separately, Binance Research reported that tokenized RWA assets reached approximately US$34.18 billion as of September 2026 and projects the tokenized asset market could reach approximately US$1.6 trillion by 2030 under its base-case scenario.

Treasure Global believes the collaboration could broaden OXI's role from a digital payment platform into an AI-enabled financial ecosystem connecting payments, investment technology and tokenized real-world assets, while creating a potential new technology-driven revenue opportunity for Tadaa.

The MOU remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. Financial and commercial terms have not been disclosed.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the parties' ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, the successful development and launch of the AI trading bot, the performance of the bot, which may result in trading losses, and the fact that no investment returns are guaranteed. They also include volatility in cryptocurrency, tokenized asset and traditional financial markets, the Company's reliance on third-party AI technology providers and the continued availability and terms of that technology, regulatory and licensing requirements applicable to automated trading, tokenized securities and digital assets in Malaysia and other jurisdictions, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, the Company's ability to generate revenue from the initiative, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org