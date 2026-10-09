Researchers from Pakistan and the United Kingdom have found that Pakistan's solar boom is running through two separate channels. Registered net metering is concentrated among higher-income customers in the best-served utility areas. Unregistered off-grid and behind-the-meter systems dominate where the grid is least reliable. The study was conducted by Wajid Islam of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Jan Rosenow of the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge, and Asha Amirali of the University of Bath. The researchers combined Ember generation data with the National ...

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