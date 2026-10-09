Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Pat Sommerville, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton ETFs ("Hamilton" or the "Company"), along with David Kaufman, Chair & Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Janson, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, of Westcourt Capital ULC ("Westcourt"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF:

Westcourt Hamilton Yield Portfolio ETF (TSX: WHYP, WHYP.U)





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WHYP combines Hamilton's expertise in ETF innovation and options strategies with Westcourt's experience in active asset allocation, portfolio construction and risk management to provide investors with an actively managed, diversified core equity-income solution designed to deliver attractive monthly income and risk-adjusted long-term returns. With over $18 billion in assets under management, Hamilton ETFs is Canada's largest independent ETF provider, offering a suite of innovative ETFs designed to maximize income and growth from trusted sectors in Canada and across the globe.

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