Chery Group: From 1997 to Beyond the Legend: How FREELANDER 8 Brings British Design Heritage into a New Era

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026, FREELANDER presented the design of FREELANDER 8, the brand's first strategic model. The presentation showed how the British design heritage of the original Freelander, first introduced in 1997, has been carried into a new era.

The original Freelander challenged the idea that customers had to choose between genuine off-road capability and everyday comfort, and became the best-selling 4x4 in Europe for five consecutive years. FREELANDER has since evolved from a single nameplate into a standalone global brand. Its slogan, Beyond the Legend, expresses its intention to carry that heritage forward through intelligent innovation and distinctive design.





Phil Simmons, FREELANDER Design Hub Director, with the team

A visible link to the original Freelander

On the side of FREELANDER 8, the Iconic Triangle Window provides a visible connection to the original Freelander. It recalls the original three-door model while being integrated into the proportions of a larger vehicle with three rows of seating. Its shape also incorporates references to the letters "F" and "L", giving the detail a contemporary role in the overall profile.

JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Phil Simmons, who heads the hub, also worked on the original Freelander, creating a link in both people and design experience between the two generations.





The Iconic Triangle Window of FREELANDER 8 recalls the original three-door Freelander

Castle-Style Body Design with a "Solid Base, Light Top" approach

The new vehicle measures 5,118 mm in length, 2,050 mm in width and 1,926 mm in height, with a 3,040 mm wheelbase. Its Castle-Style Body Design follows a "Solid Base, Light Top" approach, which gives the lower body a strong visual presence, while the window line and upper-body proportions create a lighter appearance above. The broad shoulder lines add to the planted stance.

The Dual-Peak Hood, Signature Interlocking Headlights and Iconic Triangle Window contribute to its identity, alongside the Yacht-Style Waistline, Flag-Style Side Mirrors, Full-Width Tailgate and Debossed Badging. FREELANDER presented eight exterior finishes drawn from nature, including three First Edition finishes: Dancing Silver (Satin), Lucent Lime (Satin) and Immersive Purple.





FREELANDER 8 in Lucent Lime (Satin), with its Castle-Style Body Design, Dual-Peak Hood and Signature Interlocking Headlights

A Wraparound Cockpit of screens, controls and materials

Inside, large digital displays sit alongside physical controls, including Dual Floating Crystal-Style Knobs and Parisian Stud Tactile Controls. The Wraparound Cockpit combines Premium Nappa Leather, Selected Ayous Wood Veneer with an open-pore ultra-thin coating and other materials to create different textures and surface finishes. Equipment and finishes described apply to the Middle East market model and vary by market and trim level.





The Wraparound Cockpit of FREELANDER 8 brings together digital displays, physical controls and selected materials

Heritage developed, not reproduced

FREELANDER 8's design follows three principles: Freedom, Unexpected and Expressive. Familiar cues are developed through contemporary proportions, surfaces and detailing rather than reproduced from an earlier vehicle. The result shows how FREELANDER 8 approaches its heritage: retaining recognisable details while reworking the overall design around contemporary dimensions, space requirements and digital use.

FREELANDER 8 will make its dynamic debut at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu this October.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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