Gigasun AB: Gigasun announces final outcome of the Company's Rights Issue

Gigasun AB (publ) ("Gigasun" or the "Company") announces the final outcome of the Company's rights issue (the "Rights Issue"), for which the subscription period ended on 1 October 2026. The Rights Issue was subscribed to approximately 68.4 percent, corresponding to total subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 69.9 million. Of the subscription proceeds, approximately SEK 58.9 million will be settled through set-off against existing claims on the Company and approximately SEK 11.0 million in cash, before deduction of issue costs.

The final outcome shows that 53,683,849 shares, corresponding to approximately 65.7 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with subscription rights. In addition, 2,214,532 shares, corresponding to approximately 2.7 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for without subscription rights. In total, 55,898,381 shares were subscribed for, corresponding to approximately 68.4 percent of the Rights Issue.

The subscription price amounts to SEK 1.25 per share, resulting in total subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 69.9 million. Of this amount, approximately SEK 58.9 million will be settled through set-off against existing claims and approximately SEK 11.0 million in cash. The issue costs are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 1.5-2.0 million.

The Board of Directors has resolved on the allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 8 September 2026. Notification of allotment will be provided through settlement notes or via the respective nominees.

Through the Rights Issue, Gigasun's share capital will, following full registration, increase by SEK 11,179,676.20, from SEK 11,439,445.00 to SEK 22,619,121.20, through the issuance of 55,898,381 new shares. Following full registration, the total number of shares in Gigasun will amount to 113,095,606.

The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) is expected to be 23 October 2026, and trading in the new shares is expected to commence on 28 October 2026.

Set-off Issue for SOLT4 Bondholders

In parallel with the Rights Issue, the Company is conducting a separate set-off issue directed to holders of the Company's SOLT4 bond. The Set-off Issue was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 October 2026. The subscription period runs until 12 October 2026, and the outcome is expected to be announced on or about 15 October 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Max Metelius, CEO Gigasun AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 72 316 04 44

E-mail: max.metelius@gigasun.se

Stefan Salomonsson, CFO Gigasun AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 70 220 80 00

E-mail: stefan.salomonsson@gigasun.se

Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB

About the operation

Gigasun operates in China through its wholly owned subsidiaries Advanced Soltech Renewable Energy (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd ("ASRE") and Longrui Solar Energy (Suqian) Co. Ltd. ("SQ"), and Suqian Ruiyan New Energy Co., Ltd. ("RY").

The business model consists of financing, installing, owning and managing solar PV installations on customers' roofs in China. The customer does not pay for the solar PV installation, but instead enters an agreement to buy the electricity that the solar PV installation produces under a 20-year agreement. Current income comes from the sale of electricity to customers and governmental subsidies.

The goal is to have an installed capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) in the medium term.

This information is information that Gigasun AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-09 18:00 CEST.