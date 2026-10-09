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OX

WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Frankfurt
09.10.26 | 08:01
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,01218:40
Actusnews Wire
09.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
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OXURION: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Market Wizards B.V.

Leuven, BELGIUM - October 9, 2026 - 06:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on October 8, 2026, from Market Wizards B.V.indicating that as of October 6, 2026, it held 5,880,852 shares of the then outstanding 176,449,176 shares, and therefore crossed above the threshold (3%) by virtue of the purchase of voting securities.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is building a technology-enabled clinical research and software platform. The Company combines clinical operations expertise, software innovation and proprietary operational data to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson,
Chief Executive Officer
P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
  1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.
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Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

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