HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): EXTENSION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD THROUGH 23 OCTOBER 2026

Grenoble, 9 October 2026, 7:00 p.m. - HRS, a French designer and manufacturer of hydrogen infrastructure and the European leader in hydrogen refueling stations (the "Company" or "HRS"), today announces that it has extended the subscription period for the capital increase announced on 29 September 2026 through 23 October 2026 at the latest, (the "Capital Increase"). The extension was granted to allow Arago Technologies, the parent company of Azur DataCenter, to complete the administrative formalities required prior to its subscription.

The Company has also been informed that one investor has withdrawn. As a result, the Capital Increase is expected to generate gross proceeds of €3.13 million, representing 82% of the €3.81 million initially targeted. It would comprise €1.65 million in cash and €1.48 million through the set-off of certain, liquid and due receivables from the Company. In parallel, the second €0.50 million tranche of ordinary bonds has already been fully subscribed.

Strengthening the cash position and extending the Company's cash runway

The Capital Increase and the second ordinary bond tranche would strengthen HRS's cash position by a total of €2.15 million in new liquidity. These transactions are expected to extend the Company's cash runway through February 2027. This runway does not include either cash inflows from potential new orders for which HRS is currently bidding or the resources that could be generated by the leaseback transaction.

HRS is also pursuing discussions with its longstanding banking partners to obtain bank financing, the terms of which will be adjusted to reflect the financing transactions described above, and which could be finalized in October 2026.

Completion and settlement of the headquarters sale-and-leaseback transaction, subject solely to the satisfaction of administrative conditions precedent, are expected by the end of 2026.

If all of these financing sources are secured, HRS estimates that it would have sufficient resources to fund its operations beyond 12 months.

Terms of the Capital Increase

The Capital Increase was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 September 2026 pursuant to the delegation of authority granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 27 November 2025 under its 9th resolution (capital increase by way of an offering referred to in Article L. 411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code).

The subscription period was initially scheduled to run from 29 September through 7 October 2026.

However, due to the administrative formalities required for Arago Technologies' subscription, the Board of Directors resolved on 7 October 2026 to extend the subscription period through 23 October 2026 at the latest.

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a French designer and manufacturer of hydrogen infrastructure.

It is one of the world leaders in high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations and offers a comprehensive range of modular and scalable stations, ranging from 300 kg/day up to 4 tonnes/day. As a pure player covering everything from design to commissioning of stations, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities, including a test facility that is unique in Europe, enabling it to test, trial and develop its products and solutions.

HRS currently has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 31 stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 tonne per day, representing a combined capacity of over 6 tonnes per day. HRS also offers a comprehensive range of services, including maintenance, 24/7/365 on-call support and real-time monitoring via its 'control room' - the only one of its kind in Europe. To date, 22 maintenance contracts for hydrogen stations have been signed.

HRS is also developing a range of filling centers dedicated to hydrogen logistics infrastructure, as well as Secure Power Units (SPUs) for generating electricity from hydrogen for critical infrastructure.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS.

For further information, please visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, and management's plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's current and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Other factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, any securities, and no securities will be sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful absent registration or approval under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register all or any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States. This press release does not contain or constitute an invitation, recommendation or inducement to invest.

This press release constitutes a promotional communication and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated June 14, 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation").

With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area other than France (the "Relevant States"), no action has been taken or will be taken to permit a public offering of securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant State. Accordingly, the securities may not be and will not be offered in any Relevant State except pursuant to the exemptions provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation or in other circumstances not requiring the Company to publish a prospectus under Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation and/or applicable regulations in such Relevant States.

This press release is directed only at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom, subject to applicable regulations; (ii) are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) through (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order; or (iv) are any other persons to whom this press release may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Relevant Persons and may be engaged in only by such persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents. In the United Kingdom, the securities may not be offered or sold without publication of a prospectus in the United Kingdom or an exemption from such publication under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Accordingly, this press release is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons in jurisdictions where this press release is distributed, published or otherwise made available should inform themselves about and observe all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

This press release may not be distributed, released or published, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

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