Lifestyle Expert Chassie Post features personalized midterm prep and smart home security, indulgent morning brews and effortless seasonal recipes to simplify life this autumn.

West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - As October kicks off one of the busiest seasons of the year, consumers across the nation are seeking practical ways to simplify their daily lives. To get ready for the season, News Media Group, Inc. and Lifestyle Expert Chassie Post partnered with top brands during a Satellite Media Tour (SMT), to showcase essential "Fall Finds" with viewers across the country.

Chassie shared a lineup of practical, innovative solutions to tackle life's everyday challenges. From an essential midterm resource for college students and a smart home security system for complete peace of mind, to a high-tech coffee machine for elevated morning brews, and a delicious fall and holiday recipe to simplify seasonal entertaining.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.tv.





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Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Student Spaces in Adobe Acrobat. Developed with students, for students, Student Spaces makes studying faster, easier, and tailored to an individual's learning style by turning a students' own materials - handwritten notes, research, class syllabus, and more - into personalized study tools.

Vivint. The nation's leading energy-focused smart home and security partner, helping millions of customers make their homes smarter, safer, and more efficient.

JURA Z10. The second-generation JURA Z10 fully automatic coffee machine features 51 specialties across four worlds of indulgence: Classic Hot Brew, Light Brew, Cold Brew, and Sweet Foam.

Knorr Granulated Chicken Bouillon and Knorr Chicken Premium Flavor Base. These offer greater efficiency and versatility across a wide range of dishes, and allow for precise customization of flavor intensity, giving your recipes rich, savory depth and satisfying complexity.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318324