Electronic Caregiver, Inc.: HOME CARE BEYOND THE VISIT Addison Care Helps Home Care Agencies Expand Into Up to 50% More Addressable Market - While Putting Their Brand in the Home 24/7

New branded Addison Virtual Caregiver extends the home care agency's presence between visits while creating a turnkey path to serve consumers who need support but cannot yet afford-or do not yet require-traditional hands-on care.

LAS CRUCES, NM / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Electronic Caregiver, Inc. today announced a major expansion of Addison Care for the home care industry, including a new agency-branded Addison experience designed to help private-duty home care organizations extend their presence into the home 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new release allows participating home care agencies to place their brand directly on the Addison Virtual Caregiver interface. Agency branding appears on Addison's apparel and within the display interface, reinforcing the home care provider's presence with clients and families throughout daily care interactions.

But the new branding capability represents something larger: a model designed to help home care organizations serve an enormous segment of consumers who need meaningful support but are not yet candidates for-or cannot afford-the hours of traditional hands-on care they need.

THE MARKET HOME CARE STRUGGLES TO SERVE

Private-duty home care companies operate one of healthcare's most labor-intensive businesses.

They recruit, train, schedule and retain caregivers while delivering essential hands-on services to clients with significant care needs. At the same time, many agencies generate a steady stream of inquiries from families searching for help.

The challenge is that a large portion of those families cannot afford traditional part-time home care or are not yet ready for substantial weekly caregiver hours.

For decades, the conversation has often ended the same way:

"I need help. I just can't afford another mortgage payment every month."

Those consumers don't need less support. They need a different level of support at a different price point.

Historically, home care agencies have had few comprehensive options for serving them.

Apps, medical alert buttons and isolated monitoring devices have addressed individual problems, but they have not provided an integrated caregiving experience capable of managing medications, monitoring health, supporting safety, engaging family caregivers and maintaining ongoing human contact.

Addison Care was designed to change that.

AN EXTENSION OF HOME CARE - NOT A REPLACEMENT FOR IT

Electronic Caregiver has worked alongside home care organizations for more than a decade.

Addison Care is deliberately designed to complement professional caregivers, not compete with them.

The platform extends support into the hours when a caregiver isn't physically present and gives agencies a way to begin serving families earlier in their care journey.

That creates a powerful continuum:

Addison today. Hands-on care when needed. Both when appropriate.

Families can establish a relationship with a trusted home care organization before extensive hands-on assistance becomes necessary. As needs increase, Addison Care teams can help identify opportunities for additional live-care services from the participating home care providers.

For existing clients receiving limited weekly caregiver hours, Addison can also help fill the substantial gaps between visits.

The result is an opportunity to improve continuity, reinforce the agency's relationship and potentially increase retention while keeping professional caregivers focused on the essential hands-on services only people can provide.

A VIRTUAL CARE TEAM WORKING BEHIND YOUR BRAND

Addison Care requires no additional agency staffing, no technology department, no inventory commitment and no capital investment.

Electronic Caregiver's dedicated home care support teams function as a turnkey extension of the agency.

With the agency's participation, Electronic Caregiver can help:

Engage previously unconverted inquiries.

Addison Care teams contact appropriate prospects who need assistance but have not converted to traditional home care.

Educate and enroll families.

Electronic Caregiver provides the information, demonstrations and materials necessary to explain the service and complete enrollment.

Configure and deploy the technology.

Electronic Caregiver coordinates onboarding, ships the technology and configures care services for clients and participating family members.

Deliver ongoing 24/7 support.

Electronic Caregiver provides the technology, clinical support infrastructure, monitoring and service teams behind Addison.

Generate recurring incremental revenue for the agency.

Participating agencies receive activation and ongoing service incentives without having to create or operate a separate technology business.

Identify opportunities for additional hands-on care.

As client needs evolve, Addison Care can help reconnect families with the home care agency for premium live-care services.

The economics can become meaningful even at modest penetration. Agencies frequently generate hundreds of inquiries over time that never become traditional home care clients. Converting even a portion of this previously unserved demand can create a new recurring revenue stream while producing additional opportunities for the agency's core hands-on care business.

WHAT ADDISON BRINGS INTO THE HOME

Addison combines an interactive 3D Virtual Caregiver with connected health technology, human TeleCare support, safety services and family engagement.

Depending upon the client's care configuration, Addison Care can provide:

Daily medication reminders and adherence support

Connected vital-sign monitoring matched to the client's health needs

Interactive health and wellness assessments designed to identify changes earlier

Guided physical therapy and wellness activities

Emergency response with multiple methods of requesting assistance

Mobile emergency response with geolocation capabilities for protection away from home

Bi-weekly TeleCare engagements

Medication reconciliation and monitoring for reported symptoms, side effects and adverse reactions

Health escalation support

24/7 physician access through doctor-on-demand services

Hands-free calling and communication

Games, entertainment and cognitive engagement

Companionship and routine daily interaction

Family caregiver support and visibility

Addison's privacy-first passive activity monitoring can also provide participating family members with insights through iOS and Android applications.

Without cameras, wearables or invasive audio monitoring, the system can identify activity patterns associated with daily routines-such as getting out of bed, restroom activity and kitchen activity-and identify unusual periods of inactivity or meaningful changes in established patterns.

NOW YOUR BRAND LIVES THERE, TOO

The latest Addison Care release takes the partnership another step forward.

The home care agency's brand can now appear directly within the Addison experience.

Agency logos can be displayed on Addison's apparel and within the interface, creating repeated brand exposure throughout the client's daily interactions.

Instead of the agency's identity disappearing when the caregiver walks out the door, Addison can help keep that relationship visible throughout the day.

For families, it reinforces who is helping coordinate the broader care experience.

For agencies, it creates something that traditional advertising cannot easily accomplish:

persistent brand presence inside the home.

156 READY-TO-USE REFERRAL CAMPAIGNS EVERY YEAR

Addison Care is also designed to strengthen one of a successful home care agency's most valuable assets: its professional referral network.

Many established agencies maintain dozens of trusted relationships with physicians, hospitals, home health organizations, senior living communities, physical therapists, durable medical equipment providers, placement professionals, insurance professionals, fiduciaries, advocates and other community partners.

Yet those referral sources encounter far more people needing ongoing health, safety and care-management support than people immediately requiring substantial hours of hands-on home care.

Addison gives agencies another reason to communicate with those referral partners.

Electronic Caregiver provides participating agencies with professionally produced digital content three times each week-156 campaigns annually -designed for simple distribution through established referral relationships.

Campaign messaging is tailored to different segments across the continuum of care, helping agencies demonstrate how they can solve a broader range of needs without having to create their own technology, clinical infrastructure or marketing content.

A physician who encounters one patient needing immediate hands-on home care may encounter many more who need medication support, chronic-care engagement, safety monitoring, family support or ongoing care coordination.

Now the home care agency has something meaningful to offer them, too.

FROM A HOME CARE PROVIDER TO A CONTINUUM-OF-CARE PARTNER

The opportunity is not to replace traditional home care.

It is to expand it.

Addison Care enables agencies to pursue consumers earlier in the care lifecycle, remain relevant between caregiver visits, address previously unaffordable or unserviceable inquiries, create incremental recurring revenue, strengthen professional referral relationships and generate additional opportunities for premium hands-on services.

And Electronic Caregiver handles the technology and service infrastructure behind it.

No additional caregivers.

No inventory investment.

No technology department.

No competing service.

No distraction from the agency's core business.

Just an expanded continuum of support-and an opportunity to serve families the agency previously had to turn away.

Addison Care complements the caregiver. It doesn't replace one.

And now, when Addison is there, your brand is there too.

ABOUT ELECTRONIC CAREGIVER

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. is a health technology and services company and developer of Addison Care, an interactive virtual caregiver platform designed to support individuals, families and healthcare organizations with continuous care engagement, health monitoring, safety, TeleCare and care coordination in the home.

For additional information about Addison Care for Home Care organizations, contact Electronic Caregiver.

Media Contact

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/home-care-beyond-the-visit-addison-care-helps-home-care-agencies-expa-1234058