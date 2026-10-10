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WKN: A428XY | ISIN: CNE100007JX3 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2026 06:22 Uhr
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Sigenergy Unveils the Latest Energy Solutions at Malaysia's IGEM 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy is making its third appearance at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM), showcasing its latest intelligent energy solutions and strengthening strategic partnerships across the Malaysian market.

Sigenergy

A key highlight of the event is the keynote presentation, "Sigenergy: Innovating with AI, Powering the Future Together," which explores how AI-driven innovation is shaping the next generation of smart energy systems and supporting the transition toward a more sustainable energy future.

Sigenergy also marked an important milestone in its local ecosystem through MOU exchanges with strategic partners Milieu and YT Energy, a subsidiary of Yayasan Pahang, reinforcing collaboration to accelerate the adoption of advanced energy solutions in Malaysia.

Sigenergy

At the exhibition, Sigenergy is showcasing solutions across residential, C&I and utility applications, including SigenStor Neo, SigenStack, and its Utility Solution featuring the Sigen PV 500H1 inverter and SigenTerra BESS, demonstrating its capabilities in delivering scalable, intelligent and reliable energy solutions for diverse applications.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic(PV)generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

Media Contact

Tracy Li Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71e0fdbb-d2b6-4359-a458-9bd710c02d22
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb8c5b5f-a4b7-4807-8d79-154324f49142


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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