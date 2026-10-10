New to The Street Show 775 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television Across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia, Featuring American Fusion, HPB, T-REX Acquisition Corp. and SyncMeOn

Fusion energy, solid-state batteries, digital-asset infrastructure and AI-era restaurant procurement lead a four-region broadcast, with commercials from BioVie, Lantern Pharma, Big Sky Industrial and FreeCast

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2026 / New to The Street, the financial-media platform for public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs, today announced that Show 775 will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. The episode will reach business audiences across four global regions: the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Hosted by Jane King and opening from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Show 775 features executive interviews with Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN); Dr. Sebastian Heinz, Chief Executive Officer of HPB (High Performance Battery); David McPhail, Chief Executive Officer of T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA); and Alex Mouravieff, CEO and Founder of SyncMeOn.

The broadcast also carries television commercials from BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI), Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN), Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN) and FreeCast (CAST).

After the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across the largest YouTube ecosystem in the public-company space, the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels, with more than 6.6 million combined subscribers.

"Show 775 puts four companies working on some of the biggest questions in the market, from where the next generation of power comes from to how it is stored, in front of investors in four global regions in a single half hour," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Fusion energy, solid-state batteries, the infrastructure behind digital assets and smarter restaurant supply chains are the kinds of stories that travel across borders. That is what our global Bloomberg footprint is built to deliver: No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities to Consider."

Inside Show 775

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN): The Texatron Fusion Engine and the Power Demands of the AI Era

Executive Chairman Brent Nelson discusses the company's Texatron Fusion Engine, an aneutronic fusion platform designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. The conversation covers the company's growing intellectual-property portfolio, ongoing Texatron testing and validation, and preparations for a potential uplisting from OTCQB to a national securities exchange, as outlined in the company's September 22, 2026 corporate update. Learn more at www.americanfusionenergy.com.

HPB (High Performance Battery): A Non-Flammable, Long-Life Solid-State Battery

Dr. Sebastian Heinz joins Jane King to discuss the HPB Solid-State Battery, a non-flammable, cobalt-free cell that HPB reports has completed more than 12,500 full charge cycles, roughly ten times a conventional lithium-ion battery under comparable conditions. Dr. Heinz explains HPB's licensing model, in which manufacturers build and run production locally rather than HPB constructing its own gigafactories, and why long-duration stationary storage, including the fast-growing power needs of data centers, is a natural fit for the technology. Learn more at www.highperformancebattery.ch.

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): Vertically Integrated Digital-Asset Infrastructure

Chief Executive Officer David McPhail presents T-REX's vertically integrated digital-asset business, which spans proprietary Bitcoin mining, data-center hosting and co-location services, crypto-mining container fabrication and mining-management software. Learn more at www.t-rexminingsolutions.com.

SyncMeOn: Bringing Price Transparency to Restaurant Procurement

CEO and Founder Alex Mouravieff introduces SyncMeOn, an open marketplace and software platform that connects restaurants with food suppliers in real time. Mouravieff explains how operators can compare what they pay against available market pricing, discover new suppliers and connect directly in a more transparent procurement environment. Learn more at www.syncmeon.com.

Featured Commercials

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) - clinical-stage company developing investigational therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders

- clinical-stage company developing investigational therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) - AI-driven oncology company, featuring its withZETA.ai research platform for rare cancers

- AI-driven oncology company, featuring its withZETA.ai research platform for rare cancers Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN) - strategic energy infrastructure, including the Big Sky Carbon Hub, a facility designed to extract a single gas stream to sell high-value helium

- strategic energy infrastructure, including the Big Sky Carbon Hub, a facility designed to extract a single gas stream to sell high-value helium FreeCast (CAST) - a streaming platform addressing fragmentation across today's leading streaming services

A Four-Region Bloomberg Footprint

Following the launch of Southeast Asia distribution with Show 774 on October 3, 2026, New to The Street now delivers its featured companies to business audiences across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia every week, positioning it as one of the most widely distributed public-company programs on global business television.

How to Watch

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

Tonight, Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia New to The Street TV on YouTube: youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV NewsOut on YouTube: youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Now Booking Q1 2027

New to The Street is booking public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets for its Q1 2027 global television and digital programming lineup.

Booking contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies aspiring to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards. Its YouTube ecosystem, the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels, is the largest in the public-company space, with more than 6.6 million combined subscribers. New to The Street is produced by FMW Media Works LLC. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities to Consider.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/new-to-the-street-show-775-premieres-tonight-on-bloomberg-television-1235452