Filippo Fagnani, Marketing Scientific Director of Quanta System's Surgical Division, has been honoured with the Award for Significant Contribution to Endourology at ICE26, the International Conference on Endourology organised by the EAU Endourology Section.

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Filippo Fagnani receiving the prize with Olivier Traxer and Professor Bhaskar Somani.

The recognition celebrates more than two decades of professional commitment to laser technology and a career built around a clear ambition: to translate the needs of urologists into increasingly precise, flexible and useful technologies, with the ultimate goal of supporting patient safety and better surgical outcomes.

"I have always believed that technology should make the surgeon's work more precise, more flexible and, most importantly, safer for the patient. My goal has never been to develop technology for its own sake, but to listen to physicians, understand what they need in the operating room and work with a team capable of turning those needs into something real," said Filippo Fagnani.

An engineer by training and not a urologist, Fagnani has dedicated his professional life to understanding the intersection between clinical needs and technological development. Over the years, this approach has contributed to a series of innovations in laser urology, including Vapor Tunnel, Virtual Basket and, more recently, Quanta Magneto Technology.

Together, these developments reflect a broader vision of the operating room: an increasingly connected surgical environment in which technologies, instruments and clinical expertise work together to give physicians greater control and flexibility.

For Fagnani, however, innovation has never been an individual achievement. At Quanta System, innovation begins with listening to clinical needs and takes shape through the collective expertise of urologists and multidisciplinary teams spanning research and development, engineering, marketing and every area of the company. This integrated approach helps turn ideas and strategic vision into technologies that offer physicians greater flexibility and control in the operating room.

"An idea can start with one person, but innovation is never the work of one person. What makes a vision meaningful is the ability of a team to turn it into something that doctors can use and patients can benefit from. I am proud of what we have achieved together, and even more motivated by what is still possible," Fagnani added.

The recognition at ICE26 follows the inaugural 2025 Award for Significant Contribution to Endourology, presented to Dr. Gregory Altshuler for his pioneering contribution to laser technology in urology.

"Great innovation starts with a vision and becomes meaningful through teamwork. Congratulations to Filippo on this well-deserved recognition for his contribution to endourology. Proud of the team behind this journey," said Girolamo Lionetti, CEO of Quanta System.

This recognition reflects Quanta System's ongoing commitment to connecting technology, clinical expertise and the needs of the operating room, with patient safety at the heart of every innovation.

Quanta System S.p.A.

For almost 40 years, Quanta System, a 100% Italian company operating worldwide, has been a reference point in the research, design and manufacture of state-of-the-art laser systems for surgery, dermatology, aesthetic medicine and art conservation.

In 2004, the company joined El.En. SpA (ELN), a leader in the laser market listed on Euronext STAR Milan.

Designed for doctors, specialised operators and restorers, Quanta System lasers are recognised as the "Gold Standard" thanks to their wide range of applications.

Entirely manufactured in Italy at the company's headquarters in Samarate, near Varese, each system reflects a commitment to innovation and quality, from R&D to production. Through close collaboration with professionals worldwide, Quanta System develops solutions that meet their evolving needs, helping improve patient care and contribute to a better quality of life.

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