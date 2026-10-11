Pilot John International: PJi Launches ISO-Compliant Calibration Lab to Serve Aviation and Industrial Customers Nationwide

Accreditation and convenience: ISO/IEC 17025-accredited lab offers torque, electrical, and tension calibration with prepaid shipping labels, round-trip tracking, and an online certificate dashboard.

GREENVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 11, 2026 / Pilot John International (PJi), a global leader in aviation ground support equipment and tooling solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its dedicated Calibration Lab in Eastern North Carolina. This state-of-the-art facility is now providing ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration services for a wide range of electronic, mechanical, pressure, force, and temperature instruments - supporting customers across aviation, manufacturing, energy, medical, education, and more.

Strategically located in Greenville, NC, PJi's calibration lab offers a convenient and trusted alternative to distant providers in Raleigh and Wilson. This launch reflects PJi's commitment to delivering local, high-precision calibration solutions with national standards of quality.

"We're excited to open our Calibration Lab to help our customers maintain the accuracy and compliance their operations demand," said John Werner, President and CEO of Pilot John International. "Whether you're in the hangar, on the manufacturing floor, or in a service bay, our lab is ready to support you with fast turnaround and ISO-compliant service."

Comprehensive Calibration Services

PJi's Calibration Lab is equipped to handle a broad range of tools and test equipment, including:

Electronic & Electrical : Multimeters, oscilloscopes, function generators, clamp meters, ammeters, voltage testers, and more.

: Multimeters, oscilloscopes, function generators, clamp meters, ammeters, voltage testers, and more. Mechanical & Force : Torque wrenches (up to 500 lbf), micrometers, calipers, aircraft and floor scales, load cells, and dynamometers.

: Torque wrenches (up to 500 lbf), micrometers, calipers, aircraft and floor scales, load cells, and dynamometers. Pressure & Temperature : Pressure gauges (up to 10,000 psi), vacuum meters, transducers, thermometers, hygrometers, and thermocouples.

: Pressure gauges (up to 10,000 psi), vacuum meters, transducers, thermometers, hygrometers, and thermocouples. Aircraft Maintenance Equipment: Avionics testers, nitrogen/oxygen regulators and carts, hydraulic power units, tire pressure gauges, tensiometers, and spark plug gauges.

Industries Served

While well-known in the aviation space, PJi's calibration lab also serves a wide range of industries, including:

Maintenance & Repair Operations (MROs)

Industrial Manufacturing & Fabrication

Energy & Utility Providers

Fleet Services & Municipal Operations

Medical & Laboratory Environments

Technical Schools & Training Facilities

Military & Government Contractors

If your tools require precision, PJi's calibration team is ready to support you.

Convenient Shipping, Local Drop-Off, and Personalized Support

Customers can ship tools directly to PJi's calibration lab using clear, hassle-free instructions provided by the team - or drop off equipment locally in Greenville. Mobile calibration services are expected to roll out soon for select customers with on-site needs.

PJi also welcomes unique or complex calibration requests. If you don't see your equipment listed, simply submit a Request for Quote (RFQ), and PJi's technicians will review the requirements and provide tailored solutions.

Why Choose PJi for Calibration?

ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited Calibration

Fast Turnaround Times

Wide Scope of Tools and Test Equipment Supported

Fluke Standard Measurement Assurance

Personalized Customer Service and Expert Support

Need Calibration? Let's Talk.

To request a quote or learn more about PJi's calibration capabilities, visit pilotjohn.com/calibration or contact the Calibration Team directly at calibration@pilotjohn.com.

Whether you're managing a fleet, overseeing a shop floor, or training the next generation of technicians - Pilot John International helps you stay accurate, compliant, and flight-ready.

About Pilot John International

Pilot John International (PJi) is the global leader in aviation support, representing best-in-class manufacturers across a wide range of product categories. Serving the aviation industry for more than 20 years, PJi is the trusted source for airlines, corporate flight departments, general aviation, and the military. Our team is committed to providing the support and knowledge you need to maintain your aircraft.

SOURCE: Pilot John International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/pji-launches-iso-compliant-calibration-lab-to-serve-aviation-and-industrial-c-1235554