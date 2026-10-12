The robotics and industrial automation group closes one of the largest funding rounds of 2026, which strengthens the infrastructure behind ProKitchens across France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and the Netherlands
Empowering Local Brands
For food entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and R&D teams across Europe, the support from Atoms brings a clear advantage. ProKitchens gives operators certified, ready-to-fit kitchen spaces with flexible contracts. This removes much of the capital burden traditionally associated with opening new locations.
Brands that want to test a single market or expand across borders gain infrastructure built around their needs from day one, with facilities across France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and the Netherlands. As Atoms channels new investment into hardware automation and physical workflow management, local F&B brands that use ProKitchens can improve in efficiency, reliability, and the pace at which they are able to scale.
Hashtag: ATOMS ProKitchens
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AtomsAtoms Food incorporates CloudKitchens and related food-tech hardware projects designed to reduce labour friction in kitchens. Autonomous haulage and machine systems fall under Atoms Mining, after the acquisition of autonomous vehicle company Pronto. Heavy industries are served by Atoms Transport, which focuses on robotic wheelbases and autonomous movement technology.
About ProKitchensProKitchens provides flexible commercial kitchen spaces designed for food businesses of every size, from ambitious entrepreneurs to high-volume manufacturers and R&D teams. Operators can start with a single production unit or scale to a full cross-border footprint.
News Source: Atoms and ProKitchens
12/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.