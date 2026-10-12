VALLOUREC AWARDED MAJOR CONTRACT BY TOTALENERGIES FOR THE ABSHERON GAS FIELD IN AZERBAIJAN

VALLOUREC AWARDED MAJOR CONTRACT BY TOTALENERGIESFOR THE ABSHERON GAS FIELD IN AZERBAIJAN

Meudon (France), on October 12, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has been awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies to supply tubular solutions for the development of the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan.

The contract covers both Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) and line pipe solutions, representing more than 16,000 tons of tubular products in total.

For the OCTG scope, Vallourec will supply premium pipes equipped with VAM premium connections, including VAM SLIJ-3. VAM SLIJ-3 is Vallourec's latest generation semi-flush premium connection, designed for the most demanding offshore environments. The package also includes a range of accessories manufactured across the Group's global facilities, as well as CLEANWELL, Vallourec's dope-free solution, which enhances operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

The line pipe scope comprises around 159 kilometers of line pipe delivered with an anti-corrosion coating for both onshore and offshore applications.

Thanks to its local presence through its VAM Caspian entity, Vallourec is also ready to support TotalEnergies in its various operations throughout the project, demonstrating the Group's ability to combine global expertise with proximity to customers in the Caspian region.

Located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Baku and in around 500 meters of water, the Absheron field is being developed to produce up to 6 billion cubic meters per annum (BCMA) of gas and 47,000 barrels per day of condensate. The gas will be both supplied to the domestic market in Azerbaijan and exported, supporting the country's energy needs and strengthening regional energy security.

The award reflects the strength of Vallourec's technical and commercial offering, as well as the Group's ability to meet the project's demanding delivery schedule. By combining premium OCTG solutions, line pipes, accessories, dope-free technology and local support, Vallourec is positioned as a key supplier for this major gas development.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are pleased to have been selected by TotalEnergies for the Absheron project. This award demonstrates the confidence our customers place in Vallourec's ability to deliver comprehensive premium tubular solutions for both OCTG and line pipe for complex energy projects. It also highlights the strength of our global industrial footprint, our value-added technologies and local capabilities in the Caspian region to support the growing demand for gas in Azerbaijan and across the region."



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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