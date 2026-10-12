Perry Van Echtelt, Chief Financial Officer of Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN"), has on 9 October 2026 sold 50,000 shares in Hafnia at an average price of NOK 101.5203 per share on Oslo Børs.

Following the share sale, Perry van Echtelt has a significant financial interest in the Company, holding a total of 563,544 shares and options.

For more information see the attached mandatory notification of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of around 180 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4,000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261011248456/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Søren Steenberg Jensen

CEO Hafnia Limited

sst@hafnia.com