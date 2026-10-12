The levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for four-hour battery storage has crossed a critical threshold, falling below open-cycle gas turbines across all 43 global markets modeled by Wood Mackenzie. However, while expanding manufacturing and volatile fuel prices drive gas peaking out of the market globally, North America faces a distinct trajectory marked by near-term trade barriers, policy shifts, and surging power demand from data centers. Advancing technologies and manufacturing scale are redrawing global power market dynamics. Wood Mackenzie's latest Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) report ...

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