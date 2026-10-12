ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: ProLogium and Rimac Technology Advance Next-Generation EV Battery Development

Concept mockup to be showcased at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, with functional battery segment development planned as the next phase of cell and system integration work

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium today announced progress in its collaboration with Rimac Technology on next-generation electric vehicle battery pack development. The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September 2025 to develop a next-generation battery platform and have completed a battery pack concept mockup, which will be displayed at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The next phase will focus on developing a functional battery segment to establish a basis for testing the thermal management and cell-integration concepts and support battery pack applications in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market.





The collaboration combines ProLogium's next-generation cell technology with Rimac Technology's battery system development expertise, focusing on a pouch cell-to-pack architecture. Through a staged development path from concept mockup to functional battery segment, full-scale functional battery pack and in-vehicle testing, the companies will progressively evaluate cell and system integration approaches, connecting next-generation cell technology with automotive product development.

From Concept Mockup to Functional Hardware

Bringing cell technology into automotive applications requires more than cell-level performance. It also involves addressing thermal management, cell integration and battery pack architecture at the system level. With battery pack integration at its core, the collaboration brings together cell technology and systems engineering to examine the design requirements for next-generation batteries in automotive applications. The completed concept mockup is an initial milestone in this development process. The ongoing development will move the project from a conceptual representation toward functional hardware, using a battery segment as the platform for subsequent testing. This work will assess the feasibility of thermal management and cell-integration concepts and inform full-scale battery pack development. By developing a battery segment before expanding to a full-scale system, the companies will gather test results and design feedback at each stage to assess whether the integration approach can meet automotive battery-systems requirements.

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said: "Since jointly announcing our collaboration with Rimac Technology at IAA in 2025, both teams have continued to advance the project, translating our shared technical vision into concrete engineering development work. What we are presenting at the Paris Motor Show is the baseline of that collaboration. Building on the completed concept mockup and the functional segments currently in development, we are preparing to move into the development and production of a functional battery progressing toward a full-scale battery pack and subsequent vehicle integration validation. Bringing next-generation batteries to the automotive market requires more than cell technology. It also takes the engineering expertise to integrate those cells into a battery pack with optimized architecture and thermal management. We look forward to combining our technical strengths through hardware development and testing to address the engineering challenges of automotive integration and translate the value of next-generation cell technology into solutions that can be adopted in vehicles."

Daniel Kišic, Principal Product Architect of Rimac Technology said: "Rimac Technology is developing a scalable cell-to-pack integration technology for solid-state pouch cells, designed to meet and exceed the requirements the automotive industry is expected to set over the coming decade. A wide range of integration solutions is currently being evaluated and tested in parallel on functional battery segments, covering thermal management, swelling management, cell integration and system-level design. Some of these solutions are oriented towards maximum energy density and reduced space and weight, while others are oriented towards delivering performance. The work starts from vehicle-level requirements and aims to improve every aspect of the battery design by reducing complexity, combining functions and reducing weight. It does so with cost in mind, while still delivering state-of-the-art charging times and power output. Once validated at vehicle level, the solution is expected to deliver significant weight savings, improving driving efficiency and extending range. OEMs could then choose between more energy on board at the same weight, a smaller and lighter battery for the same range, or any combination in between."

A Clear Pathway to Full-Scale Battery Packs and In-Vehicle Testing

According to Rimac Technology's current development roadmap, the functional battery segment currently in development is planned for display at CES 2027, with the full-scale functional battery pack identified as a development milestone for the second half of 2027. Subsequent targets include in-vehicle and public-road testing in the second half of 2028.These stages will progressively expand the scope of validation, from assessing integration concepts in a functional battery segment to a full-scale battery pack, followed by vehicle installation and road testing to evaluate system performance in an automotive environment. At the Paris Motor Show, the companies will present the concept mockup stage of the collaboration and outline the next steps in functional hardware development and integration validation. By combining cell technology with battery systems engineering, ProLogium and Rimac Technology will continue to advance next-generation battery integration technology development from concept design toward automotive applications.

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Group is an energy innovation company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. The Company holds more than 1,200 patents and patent applications worldwide, including granted patents and pending applications. In 2013, ProLogium successfully commercialized its solid-state battery technology, initially for use in smartphone charging accessories. Since 2013, the Company has delivered more than 2.4 million battery cells to partners and customers, including batteries used in in-vehicle audio systems, as well as approximately 10,000 automotive battery samples.

In 2025, ProLogium introduced its Superfluidized Inorganic Next-Generation Lithium Ceramic Battery, integrating the respective advantages of solid-state and liquid battery technologies to redefine next-generation batteries with both scalable manufacturability and cost competitiveness. In 2026, the technology was once again recognized with a Gold Edison Award.

ProLogium has also built more than 13 years of manufacturing expertise and was among the first to successfully commercialize a high-efficiency roll-to-roll ceramic separator coating process. Its Taoke Gigafactory announced that it was the first commercial next-generation lithium ceramic battery gigafactory with a publicly demonstrated mass-production line, demonstrating that next-generation lithium ceramic batteries are no longer confined to the laboratory, but can be manufactured at scale as a commercially viable solution.

ProLogium's first GWh-scale gigafactory, the Taoke Gigafactory, is located in Taoyuan, Taiwan. In 2024, the Company established its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, providing customized technology support for the European market. Its second battery gigafactory, located in Dunkirk, France, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of construction in February 2026 and is now advancing through detailed design and construction. Upon completion of the first phase, the facility is designed to reach 4.0 GWh of annual designed production capacity, which is expected to be progressively achieved by 2030. The Dunkirk site has a maximum designed production capacity of up to 44.0 GWh and will work closely with ProLogium's Paris-Saclay R&D center.

In May 2026, ProLogium entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TDAC) and has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the current transaction structure, subject to completion of the business combination, receipt of applicable approvals and satisfaction of listing conditions, ProLogium is expected to list on Nasdaq under the proposed ticker symbol PRLG. For ProLogium, access to the U.S. public capital markets upon completion of the transaction represents more than a financing event; it is an important step in supporting the Company's next phase of technology commercialization, global capacity expansion and industrial-scale development.

About Rimac Technology

Rimac Technology is a Tier 1 technology supplier to the automotive industry, fully owned by the Rimac Group. It specializes in electrification technologies, including battery systems and e-axles, as well as electronic systems. Rimac Technology covers the full process from concepts and prototypes through to series production, with a focus on industrialization and delivering automotive technologies at scale. The company collaborates with some of the world's most renowned OEMs and, as part of the Rimac Group, works with sister company Bugatti Rimac on selected technology programs, including the Bugatti Tourbillon. Headquartered in Croatia, with offices in the UK, Rimac Technology employs more than 1,000 people. For more information, visit: https://www.rimac-technology.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1427c11c-231b-43a8-ab42-59ae151dc0d8

Media contact ProLogium Holding Sam Chang Tel:03-452-1991*18802 E-mail: sam@prologium.com Rimac Technology Dunya Jezeraskic E-mail: dunja.jezeraskic@rimac-technology.com