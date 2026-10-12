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WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
12.10.26 | 11:44
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Dow Jones News
12.10.2026 10:33 Uhr
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Ørsted to take full ownership of Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK

DJ Ørsted to take full ownership of Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to take full ownership of Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK 
12-Oct-2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12.10.2026 10:00:06 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Ørsted has exercised a long-standing buyback right in relation to the Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm, in which 
Ørsted currently holds a 50.1 % ownership interest. Under the agreement, Ørsted will acquire the remaining 49.9 % 
ownership interest from its investment partners for a total consideration of approximately GBP15 million.  
 
On completion of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close in November, 
Ørsted will take full ownership of the 172 MW asset located 7 km off the Essex coast in the UK. This will enable Ørsted 
to capture the full potential of the asset and provide greater flexibility in managing Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 Offshore 
Wind Farm and assessing future late-life options, including a potential lifetime extension.   
 
Richard Bodal Hansen, Ørsted's UK Country Manager, said:  
 
"Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 has been part of the UK's renewable energy story since 2010, and we're proud of the contribution 
it continues to make. Taking full ownership gives us greater flexibility to shape the site's future and build on the 
value of an asset we know well."  
 
Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 has been operational since 2010 and continues to generate enough renewable electricity to power 
over 125,000 UK homes annually. The transaction builds on Ørsted's extensive experience as a leading offshore wind 
generator in the UK, where its operational fleet of 12 offshore wind farms supplies approximately 7 % of the country's 
electricity.    
 
The acquisition follows Ørsted's exercise of a long-standing buyback right established as part of the original 
partnership agreements. It supports Ørsted's focus on maximising the performance and long-term value of its operating 
assets. Ørsted will continue to assess any similar rights and opportunities on a case-by-case basis, considering the 
specific merits of each asset.  
 
About Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm:  
 
 . 
  Located 7 km off the Essex coast in the UK.  
 
 . 
  Total capacity: 172 MW.  
 
 . 
  To be owned and operated by Ørsted upon completion of the transaction.  
 
For further information, please contact:  
 
Global Media Relations  
Frederik Høj Rühne  
+45 99 55 95 52  
globalmedia@orsted.com  
 
Investor Relations  
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig  
+45 99 55 90 95  
IR@orsted.com   
 
About Ørsted  
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, andoperatingoffshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 11GW of installed offshore capacity and 7.2GW under 
construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
Americaexceeds 19 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, 
and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that 
runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,300 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation 
fees was DKK25.1 billion (EUR3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  
 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted to take full ownership of Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 445991 
EQS News ID:  2413858 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2413858&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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