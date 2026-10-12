VASRO has published an update report on Sirnaomics Ltd. (HKEX: 2257) following the company's announcement of 6 October 2026 and the FDA's written responses of 10 September.

A state-owned fund, Guangzhou Guangjian, has paid RMB30m for 5.66% of RNAimmune's Guangzhou subsidiary, and the deal was completed on 6 October. The price was set on an independent valuation of US$65.5m for RNAimmune Inc., the vaccine company in which Sirnaomics holds 60.21%. The money funds the subsidiary's mRNA vaccine pipeline.

STP705, Sirnaomics' lead drug for skin cancer, combines two gene-silencing molecules in one drug. In its written responses the FDA calls a four-arm Phase 2b study reasonable as an exploratory trial. The study compares the combination with each molecule alone and with placebo, and its results will shape the confirmatory Phase 3, the study on which approval rests.

VASRO reiterates its BUY recommendation with a target price of HK$7.07.

The full report is available here: https://vasro.de/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VASRO-GmbH_Update-Equity-Report_Sirnaomics_EN_12102026.pdf

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