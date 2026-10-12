Emdoor Information International Co., Limited: Arrvel Expands Label Printing Portfolio with New Thermal Printers for E-Commerce and Small Business

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrvel, a brand of Emdoor Information, today announced the expansion of its label printing portfolio with a new line of thermal label printers designed for e-commerce sellers, small businesses, and everyday organization. The expanded lineup includes the A42BT, a 4×6 Bluetooth thermal shipping label printer that supports mobile and desktop printing, USB connectivity, and major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, and USPS.

Combining thermal printing technology with compact, purpose-built designs, Arrvel's printers provide a convenient alternative to traditional document printers for users whose primary printing needs involve labels.

Arrvel A42BT: Wireless Thermal Printing for Modern Workflows

One of Arrvel's featured printers is the A42BT, a 4×6 Bluetooth thermal shipping label printer designed for small businesses, online sellers, and home offices. The compact printer supports Bluetooth and USB connectivity, allowing users to print from compatible smartphones, tablets, and computers. Through the FlashLabel Pro app, users can manage mobile printing while maintaining a flexible workspace.

The A42BT delivers print speeds of up to 150 mm/s with 203 DPI resolution and supports both roll and fanfold labels. It is designed around the widely used 4×6-inch shipping label format, while supporting label widths from approximately 1.57 to 4.3 inches for applications including shipping, inventory, barcode, and identification labels.

The printer is also compatible with major e-commerce and shipping platforms, including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, and USPS, making it suitable for sellers who manage orders across multiple platforms.

To learn more about our thermal label printers or make a purchase, explore our thermal label printers on Amazon.





Simplifying Shipping and E-Commerce Workflows

For online sellers, printing shipping labels is a routine but essential part of order fulfillment. As order volumes increase, relying on a conventional office printer can make the process less efficient, particularly for users working from home or operating from a compact workspace.

Arrvel's shipping label printer solutions provide a dedicated printing option for these workflows. Users can incorporate label printing directly into their packing stations, home offices, retail counters, or small business environments, helping keep shipping tasks organized from order preparation to dispatch.

Dedicated label printing can also support a range of business applications beyond shipping. Sellers can use labels for product identification, inventory organization, barcodes, pricing information, and other operational needs.

Thermal Printing Without Traditional Ink



Arrvel's thermal printers use direct thermal technology, producing printed content through heat rather than conventional ink or toner. This approach is particularly suited to labels containing addresses, text, barcodes, and other information.

Because direct thermal printing does not require ink cartridges or ribbons, it can simplify routine maintenance and provide a straightforward solution for users who regularly print labels. Arrvel positions its thermal printing solutions for applications ranging from e-commerce fulfillment and logistics to retail, office organization, and home use.





More Than a Shipping Label Printer

Although shipping remains one of the most common applications for label printers, Arrvel's solutions can support a broader range of everyday tasks.

Small businesses can use labels to organize inventory, identify products, prepare packages, and manage storage. Home users can print labels for boxes, folders, shelves, and containers. Creators and independent sellers can also incorporate labels into product packaging and order fulfillment.

This versatility allows a single label printer to support multiple workflows rather than being limited to shipping alone.

Designed for Modern Workspaces

The rise of remote work, independent businesses, and home-based e-commerce has changed the way people use technology. Many users no longer need large office equipment or dedicated printing rooms. Instead, their devices need to fit naturally into smaller and more flexible spaces.

Arrvel focuses on compact, practical printing solutions that can be incorporated into desks, packing stations, retail counters, and home offices. The A42BT, for example, measures approximately 7.2 × 3.15 × 2.56 inches and weighs about 0.86 lb, making it suitable for space-conscious work environments.

About Arrvel

Arrvel is a brand of Emdoor Information and a global provider of industrial technology solutions, specializing in rugged tablets and label printers for small businesses. Backed by a publicly listed parent company with over ten years of experience, Arrvel integrates advanced R&D, in-house manufacturing, and global logistics to deliver efficient, reliable products to customers worldwide.

Contacts

Official Website: Arrvel

Official Store: Amazon

marketing@arrvel.com

Follow us on YouTube

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dd04013-201f-430b-b1ea-258872f9b663

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21c27794-9dc0-46fb-8e74-86b4e2804701