LHV Group: Damian Thompson to become Chief Executive Officer of LHV Bank Limited

The Board of LHV Bank Limited, the UK banking subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has appointed Damian Thompson as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. Damian's appointment is subject to regulatory approval and will join the Bank on 4 January 2027.

Damian brings more than 35 years of UK banking experience. After almost two decades in senior roles at NatWest Markets, he joined Starling Bank's executive team in 2021, taking responsibility for growth of the lending book as the bank grew from a start-up into one of the UK's leading digital banks. Under his leadership, Starling's loan portfolio grew to more than £5 billion. In 2023, he also became Chief Executive Officer of Fleet Mortgages, Starling's buy-to-let lender.

Mihkel Torim, Chairman of the Board of LHV Bank Limited, commented:

"Damian knows banking, lending and technology. He combines the experience of one of the UK's largest banks with the pace of Starling, where he led the growth of its lending as it became a major digital bank, and he shares the entrepreneurial spirit that defines LHV. Growing our local presence in the UK on a strong technology platform is at the core of our strategy, and Damian has the experience to lead it."

Damian Thompson commented:

"LHV Bank has strong foundations for its next phase of growth: advanced technology, the backing of a Group with a sustained record of profitable growth, and a clear ambition to expand its lending. The opportunity to lead a bank with that tech advantage through rapid growth while maintaining the highest standards of risk management and regulatory compliance is compelling. I look forward to working with the UK team and colleagues across the Group to lead LHV Bank into its next chapter."

The appointment is subject to approval by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, under which Damian has previously held a Senior Manager Function at Starling Bank. Damian Thompson and persons closely associated with him currently hold no shares in AS LHV Group.





LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's main subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs nearly 1,200 people. LHV's banking services are used by more than 514,000 customers, LHV-managed II pillar pension funds have 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus provides insurance protection to 244,000 customers. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a UK banking licence and offers banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

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Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee