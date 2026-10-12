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WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
Tradegate
12.10.26 | 11:25
148,30 Euro
+2,70 % +3,90
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,50146,6013:22
146,50146,6013:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 11:20 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Jyske Bank A/S: Earnings per share outlook for 2026 raised to DKK 78-87

Jyske Bank expects a net profit of DKK 4.7bn-5.2bn in 2026, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 78-87. Previously, expectations were for a net profit of DKK 4.3bn-5.1bn, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 71-85.

The upgraded guidance reflects a broad-based positive development driven by strong customer activity and continued solid credit quality, resulting in a net profit of DKK 3,680 million for the first nine months of 2026.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)
Q1-Q3
2026		Q1-Q3
2025		Index
26/25		Q3
2026		Q2
2026		Q1
2026		Q4
2025		Q3
2025
Net interest income6,5866,629992,2702,1772,1392,2132,187
Net fee and commission income2,2312,073108773697761966689
Value adjustments and dividends7011,0916417749925480512
Other income6267932116253832
Income from operating lease (net)86821053518331519
Core income9,6669,942973,2763,4072,9833,7123,439
Core expenses*4,7334,7321001,6051,5931,5351,8591,537
Core profit before loan impairment charges4,9335,210951,6711,8141,4481,8531,902
Loan impairment charges-10-22--5011292425
Core profit4,9435,232941,7211,8031,4191,8291,877
Investment portfolio earnings341272762806952
Pre-tax profit4,9775,359931,7271,8311,4191,8981,929
Tax1,2971,36795449478370476474
Net profit for the period3,6803,992921,2781,3531,0491,4221,455
Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital,
recognised on equity		1981981006766656667
Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn)
Loans and advances578.5572.9101578.5582.2575577.2572.9
- of which mortgage loans**382.8375.9102382.8384.3378.7377.3375.9
- of which bank loans143.1140.4102143.1141.8140.1141140.4
- of which repo loans52.656.69352.656.156.258.956.6
Bonds and shares, etc.110.6114.796110.6109.4114.1114.7114.7
Total assets760.3745.1102760.3755.4754.6777.1745.1
Deposits211.7201.3105211.7207.7210208.1201.3
- of which bank deposits202.4190.5106202.4202.1199.8196.5190.5
- of which repo and triparty deposits9.310.8869.35.610.211.610.8
Issued bonds at fair value366.8368.999366.8365.7367.8374.9368.9
Issued bonds at amortised cost63.953.212063.957.853.365.453.2
Subordinated debt8.211.4728.28.58.411.411.4
Holders of AT1 capital4.94.91004.94.94.94.94.9
Shareholders' equity47.246.710147.246.846.247.446.7

* Includes one-off costs of DKK 16m recognised in Q3 2026.
** Nominal mortgage loans increased to DKK 406.8bn at the end of Q3 2026 from DKK 402.2bn at the end of Q2 2026.

Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2026 is expected to be published on 28 October 2026.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact:
Lars Mørch, CEO, tel. +45 89 89 23 63
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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