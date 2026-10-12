Jyske Bank A/S: Earnings per share outlook for 2026 raised to DKK 78-87

Jyske Bank expects a net profit of DKK 4.7bn-5.2bn in 2026, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 78-87. Previously, expectations were for a net profit of DKK 4.3bn-5.1bn, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 71-85.
The upgraded guidance reflects a broad-based positive development driven by strong customer activity and continued solid credit quality, resulting in a net profit of DKK 3,680 million for the first nine months of 2026.
|Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)
|Q1-Q3
2026
|Q1-Q3
2025
|Index
26/25
|Q3
2026
|Q2
2026
|Q1
2026
|Q4
2025
|Q3
2025
|Net interest income
|6,586
|6,629
|99
|2,270
|2,177
|2,139
|2,213
|2,187
|Net fee and commission income
|2,231
|2,073
|108
|773
|697
|761
|966
|689
|Value adjustments and dividends
|701
|1,091
|64
|177
|499
|25
|480
|512
|Other income
|62
|67
|93
|21
|16
|25
|38
|32
|Income from operating lease (net)
|86
|82
|105
|35
|18
|33
|15
|19
|Core income
|9,666
|9,942
|97
|3,276
|3,407
|2,983
|3,712
|3,439
|Core expenses*
|4,733
|4,732
|100
|1,605
|1,593
|1,535
|1,859
|1,537
|Core profit before loan impairment charges
|4,933
|5,210
|95
|1,671
|1,814
|1,448
|1,853
|1,902
|Loan impairment charges
|-10
|-22
|-
|-50
|11
|29
|24
|25
|Core profit
|4,943
|5,232
|94
|1,721
|1,803
|1,419
|1,829
|1,877
|Investment portfolio earnings
|34
|127
|27
|6
|28
|0
|69
|52
|Pre-tax profit
|4,977
|5,359
|93
|1,727
|1,831
|1,419
|1,898
|1,929
|Tax
|1,297
|1,367
|95
|449
|478
|370
|476
|474
|Net profit for the period
|3,680
|3,992
|92
|1,278
|1,353
|1,049
|1,422
|1,455
|Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital,
recognised on equity
|198
|198
|100
|67
|66
|65
|66
|67
|Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn)
|Loans and advances
|578.5
|572.9
|101
|578.5
|582.2
|575
|577.2
|572.9
|- of which mortgage loans**
|382.8
|375.9
|102
|382.8
|384.3
|378.7
|377.3
|375.9
|- of which bank loans
|143.1
|140.4
|102
|143.1
|141.8
|140.1
|141
|140.4
|- of which repo loans
|52.6
|56.6
|93
|52.6
|56.1
|56.2
|58.9
|56.6
|Bonds and shares, etc.
|110.6
|114.7
|96
|110.6
|109.4
|114.1
|114.7
|114.7
|Total assets
|760.3
|745.1
|102
|760.3
|755.4
|754.6
|777.1
|745.1
|Deposits
|211.7
|201.3
|105
|211.7
|207.7
|210
|208.1
|201.3
|- of which bank deposits
|202.4
|190.5
|106
|202.4
|202.1
|199.8
|196.5
|190.5
|- of which repo and triparty deposits
|9.3
|10.8
|86
|9.3
|5.6
|10.2
|11.6
|10.8
|Issued bonds at fair value
|366.8
|368.9
|99
|366.8
|365.7
|367.8
|374.9
|368.9
|Issued bonds at amortised cost
|63.9
|53.2
|120
|63.9
|57.8
|53.3
|65.4
|53.2
|Subordinated debt
|8.2
|11.4
|72
|8.2
|8.5
|8.4
|11.4
|11.4
|Holders of AT1 capital
|4.9
|4.9
|100
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|Shareholders' equity
|47.2
|46.7
|101
|47.2
|46.8
|46.2
|47.4
|46.7
* Includes one-off costs of DKK 16m recognised in Q3 2026.
** Nominal mortgage loans increased to DKK 406.8bn at the end of Q3 2026 from DKK 402.2bn at the end of Q2 2026.
Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2026 is expected to be published on 28 October 2026.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact:
Lars Mørch, CEO, tel. +45 89 89 23 63
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42