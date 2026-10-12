Elicera Therapeutics AB: Elicera Therapeutics completes Phase I part of CARMA study of ELC-301 and reports complete metabolic response in 8 of 12 patients

Uppsala, October 12, 2026 - Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ) today announces that the Phase I part of the CARMA study has been completed. The study is evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of escalating doses of ELC-301, Elicera's iTANK-armed CAR T-cell therapy, in patients with B-cell lymphoma who have no remaining curative treatment options. Eight of twelve patients achieved complete metabolic response (CMR), meaning no active disease, as their best response during the follow-up. Objective tumor response, i.e. a reduction in tumor burden, was observed in eleven patients. Six patients remained in CMR at their most recent assessment.

"Completing the dose-escalation part of the CARMA study is a major milestone for Elicera. What stands out isn't just the high proportion of responding patients, but also the depth and durability of those responses in a population that had run out of viable treatment options. This includes patients who had relapsed after completed CAR T-cell therapy. Some patients in the study have now maintained their response for well over a year, which is an early but meaningful signal of durability. This strengthens our confidence in the potential of ELC-301 and the iTANK platform. We are now preparing for a full analysis of all the collected data from the Phase I part of the study, and patient recruitment to the Phase IIa part of the study, where we look forward to building further on these encouraging results," says Johan Liwing, CEO of Elicera Therapeutics.

"We're encouraged to see responses and a safety profile that support continuing the clinical development of ELC-301. Every signal of efficacy matters enormously in this setting. The patients enrolled in this trial have no remaining curative treatment options and, given their disease stage, would typically face a very limited life expectancy. That these early results have been achieved in such a difficult-to-treat population makes them particularly meaningful as we now move into Phase IIa," comments Gunilla Enblad, professor at the Department of Immunology, Genetics, and Pathology, senior consultant in oncology at Uppsala University Hospital, and clinical principal investigator for the CARMA study.

Key highlights from the Phase I part of the CARMA study

Patients in the study have, in general, undergone extensive prior treatment, with several having received multiple lines of chemotherapy, stem cell transplantation and, in three cases, prior CAR T-cell therapy before entering the study.

All twelve patients in the Phase I dose-escalation part have now been treated and evaluated for preliminary efficacy at least at the one-month follow-up

No dose-limiting toxicities (DLT) have been observed across any of the three dose cohorts, and ELC-301 has continued to be well-tolerated.

Promising, deep and durable response rates were observed:

Complete metabolic response (CMR; no active disease): 67% (8/12 patients). Overall response rate (ORR; objective tumor response): 92% (11/12 patients). Three of the twelve evaluated patients had previously received CAR T-cell therapy but subsequently relapsed. After treatment with ELC-301, all three achieved disease control, of whom two obtained an objective tumor response, including one CMR. Disease control rate: 100% (12/12 patients). Of the eight patients who have achieved CMR as their best response to date, six remain in CMR at their most recent assessment; two later progressed after initially responding. One patient has confirmed CMR for at least 18 months. Another patient has confirmed CMR for at least 12 months.



ELC-301 is a fourth-generation CAR T-cell therapy targeting the CD20 antigen, armed with the company's iTANK platform to activate a broader and more comprehensive parallel immune response against cancer.

The CARMA study is a clinical Phase I/IIa study evaluating the safety, optimal dosing, and preliminary efficacy of ELC-301 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma who have undergone at least two previous lines of standard treatment and have no remaining curative treatment options. The study includes a dose-escalation phase (Phase I) with twelve patients across three cohorts to identify the maximum tolerated dose, followed by further evaluation of six patients in an expansion phase (Phase IIa).

The Swedish Medical Products Agency (Läkemedelsverket) has recently approved a substantial modification to the clinical trial authorization for the CARMA study, permitting the study to proceed into its Phase IIa part. Patient recruitment is expected to begin in Q4 2026.

This information is such information as Elicera Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:05 CET on October 12, 2026

For further information please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, Elicera Therapeutics AB

Phone: +46 (0) 706 70 36 75

johan.liwing@elicera.com

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank (publ)

About the CARMA Study

CARMA is a phase I/IIa clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the CAR T-cell therapy ELC-301 in the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoma. The study is divided into a dose-escalation phase (phase I) and a dose-expansion phase (phase IIa). Phase I primarily aims to establish the optimal dose and safety profile in up to 12 patients, while phase IIa will further evaluate the efficacy of the maximum tolerated dose in an additional six patients. Phase I is planned to include three cohorts (dosing groups), with three patients in the first and second cohorts, and six patients in the third cohort, who are expected to receive the maximum tolerated dose. The CARMA study is being conducted at Uppsala University Hospital and Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge.

About ELC-301

ELC-301 is a fourth-generation CAR T-cell therapy targeting the CD20 antigen, armed with the company's iTANK platform to activate a broader and more comprehensive parallel immune response against cancer. CAR T-cells are a form of cell therapy created by genetically modifying a patient's T-cells to express a synthetic receptor (chimeric antigen receptor, CAR). This receptor is specifically designed to target a single tumor antigen-a molecule visible on the surface of cancer cells-and enables the T-cells to locate, bind to, and destroy the cancer cells.



About the iTANK-platform

The iTANK technology platform has been developed for arming and enhancing CAR T-cells to meet two of the major challenges CAR T-cell therapies face in the treatment of solid tumors: a very diverse set of tumor antigen targets and a very hostile tumor microenvironment. The technology is used to incorporate a transgene into CAR T-cells encoding a neutrophil activating bacterial protein (NAP). NAP secreted from the CAR(NAP) T-cells has been shown to be able to enhance the function of CAR T-cells and importantly activating a parallel bystander immune response against the cancer via CD8+ killer T-cells. This is expected to lead to a broad attack against most antigen targets on cancer cells. The iTANK platform is used to enhance the company's own CAR T-cells but can also be universally applied to other CAR T-cell therapies under development. Proof-of-concept data was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering in April 2022. The publication, titled "CAR T cells expressing a bacterial virulence factor triggers potent bystander antitumor responses in solid cancers" (DOI number: 10.1038/s41551-022-00875-5) can be found here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-022-00875-5. More information about iTANK platform is available here: https://www.elicera.com/technology

About Elicera Therapeutics AB

Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ) has developed the patented gene technology platform iTANK that enables the arming of new and existing CAR T-cell therapies targeting aggressive and relapsing cancer forms. Elicera Therapeutics thereby addresses a well-defined and vast market. The company's CAR T-cell therapies have shown a potent effect toward solid tumors which are recognized as particularly difficult to treat and constitute the majority of cancer cases. The company addresses a global multibillion market in cell therapy through its offering of non-exclusive licensing of the iTANK-platform to companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Elicera Therapeutics has four internal development projects in immune therapy that separately have the potential to generate substantial value through exclusive out-licensing agreements. The company's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For additional information, visit www.elicera.com.