Tonic Founder Ashay Kshirsagar shared how CGI and interactive visualization can help buyers understand products, compare configurations, and make high-value purchasing decisions before speaking with sales teams.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - Tonic, a full-service visual production studio specializing in CGI, 3D animation, and interactive visualization, was featured in a new DesignRush interview examining how CGI is evolving from a marketing asset into a tool that can support the sales process for complex products.

Tonic Founder Ashay Kshirsagar shares how CGI is now vital for sales in several industries.

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In the interview, Ashay Kshirsagar, founder of Tonic, explained that CGI can do more than attract attention to a product. When buyers need to understand scale, materials, configurations, or how a product will work in a specific environment, interactive visualization can give them answers before they enter a sales conversation.

That can change the role of visual content in the buying journey. Instead of relying on sales teams to explain a product through specifications, photographs, CAD drawings, or repeated demonstrations, interactive CGI can allow buyers to explore those details themselves.

"Photography answers one question really well. Does this look desirable? But before making a big purchase, people are usually trying to answer a lot of other questions because they're looking for ways to reduce risk. And no amount of studio lighting can indicate if a chair is meant for an adult, if a vehicle fits a garage, or if a machine fits a floor plan," Kshirsagar said during the interview.

According to Kshirsagar, those unanswered questions can become points of friction. A buyer may hesitate because they cannot visualize how a product fits their space, understand which configuration they need, or determine whether a particular finish or specification is appropriate.

CGI can help address those uncertainties earlier in the process. Buyers can rotate products, inspect details, compare finishes, change configurations, and view products within realistic environments. This gives prospects more information to evaluate a purchase while giving sales teams a more effective tool for demonstrating the product.

Kshirsagar also recommended that manufacturers avoid treating visualization as a large-scale production exercise from the outset. Instead, companies can start with the product or buying question creating the most friction in the sales process.

"Start with the one buying question that currently causes the most hesitation, rather than a full product catalogue or a complete configurator. The goal is not to make something visually impressive for its own sake. The first visualization should help replace the brochure, CAD screenshot, or sales explanation that leaves customers asking whether a product will actually work for their situation. If it helps them make a more informed decision, it has already proven its value," he added.

The full interview with Ashay Kshirsagar can be read on DesignRush.

To learn more about Tonic and its services, please visit https://tonic.co/.

About Tonic

Founded in 2012, Tonic works with businesses to strengthen their employer identity, improve candidate experiences, and create meaningful communication strategies that attract and retain talent. Their services span branding, advertising, digital strategy, social media, content creation, and user experience design.

The agency is recognized for blending corporate branding with human-centered storytelling, helping employers communicate culture and values in a more engaging and authentic way. It collaborates with companies across technology, professional services, and corporate industries, delivering integrated campaigns that enhance recruitment performance and employee engagement.

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