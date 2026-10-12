South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom has launched a request for qualification (RFQ) process to select renewable energy developers for the first phase of a program aimed at deploying up to 6 GW of utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects. "The Eskom Phase 1 Programme is an initial portfolio of up to 6 GW of utility-scale renewable energy projects, spanning solar photovoltaic (PV), battery energy storage systems (BESS), wind and other renewable technologies," the company said in a statement. "Eskom will contribute projects comprising at least 2GW of solar PV and 1GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...