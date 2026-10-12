Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Six-Month Pilot Study Demonstrates Improved Guideline Adherence Following Implementation of Standardized Cirrhosis Clinical Pathway

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), announced results from a multicenter pilot study evaluating a standardized clinical pathway for cirrhosis management demonstrated improved adherence to evidence-based monitoring and treatment practices across community gastroenterology settings. The findings will be presented as a poster at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting & Postgraduate Course, taking place October 9-14, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The study, "Development and Implementation of a Cirrhosis Clinical Pathway: Outcomes of a 6-Month Pilot Study," assessed the feasibility and impact of a multidisciplinary clinical pathway designed to reduce variability in cirrhosis care and improve adherence to guideline-recommended management practices.

Cirrhosis is associated with significant morbidity and healthcare utilization, yet management approaches often vary across clinical settings. To address this challenge, investigators developed a standardized pathway informed by current clinical guidelines and evidence-based practices, with contributions from both academic and community-based healthcare providers.

The pathway was implemented across five community gastroenterology practices as part of a six-month quality improvement initiative. Using population health analytics, investigators monitored adherence to five key performance indicators, including follow-up office visit, laboratory testing, nonselective beta-blocker use in patients with varices, hepatic encephalopathy treatment, and enrollment in chronic care management programs.

The analysis included 4,251 patients with cirrhosis and demonstrated measurable improvements across several care metrics during the six-month pilot period:

Office visit adherence increased from 46.9% at baseline to 51.1%, representing a 9.0% relative improvement.

Recommended laboratory monitoring adherence increased from 61.5% to 63.5%, a 3.2% relative improvement.

Non-selective beta-blocker treatment rates among patients with varices increased from 47.2% to 48.8%, a 3.4% relative improvement.

Medication treatment rates for reducing hepatic encephalopathy recurrence increased from 60.2% to 64.9%, a 7.8% relative improvement.

Enrollment in chronic care management/principal care management programs increased from 11.7% to 12.8%, representing a 9.4% relative improvement.

The investigators concluded that implementation of a standardized cirrhosis clinical pathway, supported by population health analytics, was feasible in community practice and resulted in improved adherence to guideline-based monitoring and treatment recommendations.

"These results highlight the value of a clinical pathway in helping providers deliver more consistent, guideline-based care for patients with cirrhosis," said Peng-Sheng (Brian) Ting, MD, principal investigator of the pilot initiative. "As the burden of liver disease continues to grow, broader adoption of proven care pathways may help close gaps in care, improve treatment adherence, and support better patient outcomes."

About the Study

The study leveraged the Cardinal Health PPS Analytics platform to identify gaps in care and monitor adherence to predefined clinical pathway benchmarks. Investigators believe the approach may serve as a scalable model for improving cirrhosis management in community practice settings and supporting delivery of guideline-concordant care.

The data presented in this release reflect findings submitted to and accepted for presentation at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting & Postgraduate Course 2026. Findings should be considered preliminary until presented and further evaluated in peer-reviewed publications.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 30 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.