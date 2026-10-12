Meltwater launches brand campaign "Intelligence is Always in Style" starring Kim Cattrall

The award-winning actress takes on the role of a brand executive, as Meltwater celebrates 25 years of helping brands navigate the changing media landscape.

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, has launched a new brand campaign, Intelligence is Always in Style, starring award-winning actress Kim Cattrall. The campaign takes a playful look at the needs of modern Communications and Marketing teams, and what it takes to stay ahead in today's fast-moving media landscape.

Set in New York City, the cinematic, short-film series stars Cattrall as the ultimate executive - always in-the-know and one step ahead. Moving between the energy of the city and the confidence of the office, she navigates real challenges facing modern teams, from tracking brand conversations across channels, to managing reputation across LLMs, identifying emerging trends and spotting issues before they become a crisis. What's her secret? Meltwater.

Meltwater's unified platform gives her the intelligence she needs to stay competitive. Where PR and Comms teams once spent hours manually reading, tracking, and compiling reports, Meltwater's AI-powered platform now does it in minutes - giving leaders more time to act on intelligence instead of hunting for it. Meltwater's unrivaled global data coverage, advanced AI workflows, and executive-ready reporting mean leaders spend less time guessing and more time acting with confidence.

Marking Meltwater's 25th anniversary of innovation in the media intelligence industry with a nostalgic nod to glossy magazine spreads and print newspapers, the campaign captures the industry's evolution to an always-on news cycle shaped by social media, creators, and AI. Trends come and go, but staying informed and acting on intelligence never goes out of style, even as channels and tools keep evolving.

"I've had a front row seat to the PR industry for many years, as it has evolved from print media and phone calls to something that moves in real time, everywhere, all at once. That's the shift this campaign is about, and why I was excited to work with the Meltwater team to bring this character to life," said Kim Cattrall.

"Few people carry as much cultural authority around influence and image as Kim Cattrall. Her iconic roles taught a generation about reputation and relevance, and with this campaign, she is stepping into the role of executive and driving impact in those areas in the age of AI," said Jenny Force, VP of Marketing at Meltwater. "It's such an exciting time for PR, Communications and Marketing leaders, and we wanted to celebrate their status with a confident and trailblazing character. Cattrall embodies those characteristics perfectly."

"This campaign was built on the simple truth that channels and technology change but actionable intelligence will always be essential for brands," added John Box, CEO of Meltwater. "The films are our celebration of how far the industry has come and the increasingly central role modern communicators and marketers play in shaping business strategy today."

Developed by Meltwater's in-house marketing team, the campaign films were directed by creative director Drue Bisley and production agency DEAD Films. The global campaign will roll out across multiple channels and key markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, supporting Meltwater's position as the global leader in actionable intelligence.

To see the full campaign, visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/intelligence-always-in-style.

About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead.

Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on.

Learn more at meltwater.com.







Kelly Costello Meltwater Kelly.costello@meltwater.com