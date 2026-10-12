Chilean Cobalt Corp. Advances NeoRe Exploration, Orders Long-Lead Equipment, and Expands Project Footprint by 30,800 Hectares

BERWYN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development activities at the NeoRe Rare Earth Project (the "Project") in southern Chile, including completion of drilling at the proposed first Modular Extraction Plant ("MEP-1") area, placement of purchase orders for long-lead equipment, and expansion of NeoRe's exploration footprint by approximately 30,800 hectares.

These activities progress NeoRe's district-scale exploration strategy while advancing engineering, procurement, and permitting in support of targeted first mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") production during early 2027.

Through project owner and operator, NeoRe SpA ("NeoRe"), cumulative drilling reached approximately 3,000 meters across over 350 drillholes. Exploration continues across multiple targets, with geological logging, laboratory analysis, and modeling supporting the evaluation of prospective ionic clay rare earth mineralization throughout the district.

NeoRe has completed the dedicated drilling campaign at the proposed MEP-1 area. The resulting data are being incorporated into an updated geological model and mine planning work to better define potential feed material for the initial modular operation.

In parallel, NeoRe has increased its exploration footprint by approximately 30,800 hectares, bringing the total Project area to approximately 67,400 hectares. The expansion supports continued evaluation of additional prospective zones and the identification of potential locations for future modular development.

"Continued exploration and expansion of our land position support our objective of developing NeoRe as a district-scale rare earth opportunity," said Arturo Albornoz, CEO of NeoRe. "Completion of the MEP-1 drilling campaign provides additional data for geological modeling and mine planning, while the broader exploration portfolio offers opportunities to evaluate further areas that could support our staged modular development strategy."

NeoRe has placed purchase orders and paid initial deposits for the principal equipment packages for MEP-1. These orders represent a milestone in progressing procurement of long-lead items required for the proposed processing facility.

Technical and commercial evaluation of additional equipment is continuing, and procurement activities are being coordinated with engineering, logistics, and construction planning to support equipment delivery and installation.

Construction preparation has also advanced through completion of a constructability workshop and initiation of geotechnical drilling. Permitting activities remain focused on the approvals required for construction and operation.

NeoRe's pilot program has now produced 12 batches of MREC, processing approximately 650 kilograms of ionic clay, cumulatively. Samples continue to be sent to prospective processing and offtake partners in the United States for analysis and evaluation, supporting ongoing discussions regarding downstream processing and potential commercial arrangements.

"Ordering long-lead equipment marks a tangible step forward as NeoRe shifts from technical evaluation toward construction readiness," said Duncan T. Blount, Chairman and CEO of Chilean Cobalt. "Together with the completed MEP-1 drilling campaign, expanded exploration footprint, and continued production of MREC samples for prospective U.S. partners, these activities support a scalable development pathway and our broader objective of building an integrated Chile-U.S. supply chain for strategically important rare earth elements, with particular emphasis on the heavy rare earths."

NeoRe continues to target first MREC production from MEP-1 during early 2027, subject to permitting, financing, construction, equipment delivery, commissioning, and other development requirements.

Any definitive acquisition agreement, if completed, will include customary conditions precedent, termination rights, and a jointly developed sustainability and community engagement framework, consistent with Chilean regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. is a US-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera / El Cofre cobalt-copper project in the historic San Juan mining district, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts. Chilean Cobalt is committed to creating ecological and social value for all stakeholders; economic value for Chile and the Chilean communities in which it operates; and financial value for its shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding its ability to achieve a definitive agreement under the option to acquire the Project, ability to incorporate any acquired claims into its next phase of exploration, ability of the Project to successfully accelerate the exploration work program, including the prospect of production from MEP-1 during the first half of 2027, ability to incorporate potential complimentary exploration opportunities in the United States into the project scope, ability to establish "Proven" or "Probable" Reserves, as defined by the SEC under Item 1300 of Regulation S-K (Subpart 229.1300), through the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study for the minerals that the Company seeks to produce and the inherent risks of mining, exploration, development, and processing operations that may negatively impact the business. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACTS:

Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Duncan T. Blount

Chairman & CEO

Duncan.Blount@chileancobaltcorp.com

SOURCE: Chilean Cobalt Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/chilean-cobalt-corp.-advances-neore-exploration-orders-long-lead-equipment-and-ex-1235456