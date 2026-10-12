HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) ("TROOPS" or the "Company"), a diversified conglomerate spanning financial technology and insurance services, today announced that it has signed a merger agreement with EFFORCE Group.This strategic combination unites TROOPS' robust ecosystem with EFFORCE's blockchain infrastructure and regulatory credentials. Founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, EFFORCE has established a presence in the digital asset and sustainability sectors through its focus on innovative technology-driven solutions. Mr. Wozniak remains a shareholder of EFFORCE following the transaction.The merger is intended to bring together complementary strengths across technology, regulatory compliance, business development, and market access. By combining their respective capabilities, the parties aim to create a stronger platform positioned to pursue opportunities across multiple segments of the evolving digital asset economy.A Multi-Vertical Ecosystem: Beyond Crypto TradingThrough this merger, TROOPS gains access to EFFORCE Group's frameworks, expanding its operational scope beyond traditional cryptocurrency exchange capabilities into synergistic digital verticals including the possibility of access trades for carbon credit and green certificates.The combined group intends to leverage its expanded infrastructure and industry expertise to pursue opportunities spanning digital assets, sustainability-focused initiatives, financial services integration, and related technology-driven business models.The transaction is expected to provide a foundation for future growth while enhancing the group's ability to serve institutional and commercial clients across multiple markets.Strategic Leadership Insights"This merger represents a significant milestone for TROOPS as we continue to expand our digital asset infrastructure and diversified business platform," said Damian Thurnheer, President and CEO of TROOPS, Inc. "The combination of EFFORCE's technology, regulatory capabilities, and industry expertise with TROOPS' existing operations creates new opportunities for growth, innovation, and value creation."Sergio Carloni, CEO, EFFORCE Group added, "The combination of EFFORCE's licensing framework, digital asset expertise, and sustainability-focused initiatives with TROOPS' market presence creates a strong foundation for future development across multiple business verticals. We believe the transaction will enable the combined group to explore new strategic opportunities while leveraging the strengths of both organisations."The integration is expected to accelerate revenue growth opportunities, diversify income streams, and support the creation of long-term value for NASDAQ: TROO shareholders. Subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, the parties expect to work closely together to ensure a seamless integration process and to maximise the strategic benefits of the transaction for stakeholders of both organisations.ContactsMedia ContactErica ZeidenbergPR for EFFORCE Grouperica@hottomato.net925.518.8159

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012020431/en/