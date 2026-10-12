Global providers can quickly deploy market-leading Calix SmartLife subscriber applications across prplOS deployments-bringing differentiated experiences to residential, business, MDU, and community Wi-Fi markets without sacrificing gateway, chipset, or infrastructure choice

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that market-leading SmartLife applications, used by millions of subscribers and delivered by more than 1,000 service providers worldwide, are now available for prplOS-based devices. Designed to operate within open, prpl-compliant management environments, SmartLife subscriber applications give global providers a faster path to deliver differentiated experiences at scale without lengthy, bespoke integrations across individual hardware platforms. Providers can quickly bring high-value experiences to market-strengthening subscriber loyalty and helping them compete more effectively as they expand markets and subscriber segments.

Refined through years of real-world deployment, SmartLife applications span SmartHome for residential subscribers, SmartBiz for small businesses, SmartMDU for multi-dwelling units, and SmartTown (compliant with Wi-Fi Alliance Passpoint) for communities. These applications deliver experiences such as advanced cybersecurity, parental controls, community-wide Wi-Fi, and purpose-built solutions for small businesses and multi-dwelling units. Across hundreds of providers, SmartLife has driven measurable gains in revenue, operational efficiency, and subscriber experience. For example, SmartHome has helped drive Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in the 90s and grow average revenue per user (ARPU) 20 percent. Leveraging SmartBiz, providers have activated business subscribers faster, grown overall ARPU 35 percent, and doubled business fiber ARPU.

Dr. Leonard Dauphinee, president of the prpl Foundation, said: "Open platforms give operators greater freedom to innovate across a broad device ecosystem. Bringing Calix subscriber applications to the prpl ecosystem gives operators more flexibility to differentiate their services while extending the value of an open platform. We are excited to welcome Calix to the prpl ecosystem."

SmartLife applications can now operate within existing prpl-compliant ACS/USP management environments, extending Calix subscriber experiences across supported prplOS gateways while preserving provider choice across gateway, chipset, and infrastructure environments. This builds on a longstanding commitment from Calix to open industry standards and gives global providers greater flexibility to introduce differentiated experiences across multi-vendor environments. SmartLife on prplOS also connects to the AI-native Calix One platform, enabling providers to extend personalization and automation over time.

Stephen Wilson, senior principal analyst at Omdia, said: "Global providers have historically faced a tradeoff between maintaining multi-vendor infrastructure and quickly introducing differentiated subscriber applications. Combining the openness of prpl with Calix SmartLife subscriber applications can eliminate that tradeoff and accelerate service innovation. Calix brings a mature portfolio shaped by years of real-world use across millions of subscribers, giving providers a more proven path to differentiated services on prpl-compliant platforms."

Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "Global providers should not have to spend years building, integrating, and refining new applications to deliver differentiated subscriber experiences. We have done the work evolving SmartLife through real-world use and feedback from millions of subscribers-continually making these applications more intuitive, useful, and valuable. That maturity gives providers a faster, simpler path to deploying market-leading services. Supporting SmartLife on prpl extends the vision we established with EXOS on Calix One: an architecture designed to give providers choice and flexibility while making it easier to bring differentiated experiences to subscribers."

Discover how Calix SmartLife subscriber applications enable global providers to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences-so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people-first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition-winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter, NPS, NPS Prism, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score? and Net Promoter System? are service marks of Bain Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

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Zach Burger

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zach.burger@calix.com

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