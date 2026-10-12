DPC Holdings (NYSE: DPC) ("Doncasters") has agreed to dispose of the Ivostud business to Lenbach Equity Opportunities III. GmbH Co. KG, a private equity fund advised by DUBAG Group, subject to any required approvals and customary closing conditions, with completion expected during Q4 2026. Ivostud is a non-material asset held for sale.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements included in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "expect." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the agreement to dispose of the Ivostud business, including expected timing of completion. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Doncasters undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Doncasters may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Doncasters does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Doncasters

Doncasters is a leading independent manufacturer of complex, highly engineered precision cast components and nickel- and cobalt-based superalloys primarily serving the high growth Aerospace and IGT end markets. We primarily manufacture products that operate across some of the most in-demand aeroengine and gas turbine platforms, and through decades of operations, we have developed deep engineering expertise, technical know-how, and a collaborative, customer-centric culture that provides solutions to our OEM customers' most complex casting challenges. Doncasters operates 14 advanced manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia, serving a broad blue-chip client base worldwide and maintaining a leading position in specialist manufacturing and casting of superalloys.

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Contacts:

Lucy Sharma

DPC Holdings Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@Doncasters.com