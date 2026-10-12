Synexis: Senator Roger Marshall Visits Cal-Maine Foods Facility to Highlight Biosecurity and U.S. Egg Supply Resilience

Cal-Maine Foods' longstanding investment in advanced biosecurity capabilities helps protect its operations and support a safe, reliable food supply.

OVERLAND PARK AND CHASE, KS / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., recently visited the Cal-Maine Foods facility in Chase, Kan. to learn firsthand how the company takes a layered approach to biosecurity and food safety, which includes Synexis DHP technology for proactive, continuous pathogen control.

Senator Marshall's visit followed his recent tour of Synexis headquarters and provided an opportunity to see DHP technology deployed in an egg production environment, a method of continuous microbial reduction that works alongside established sanitation, food safety, and biosecurity practices.

Since 2018, Cal-Maine Foods has proactively deployed DHP technology across more than 40 egg processing facilities nationwide, demonstrating the company's longstanding commitment to investing in technologies and operating practices that reduce risk and strengthen the reliability of its operations.

Synexis DHP technology converts ambient oxygen and humidity into trace levels of hydrogen peroxide gas that continuously flows throughout enclosed indoor environments to reduce airborne and surface-level pathogens. Cal-Maine Foods counts on Synexis technology because it operates continuously without disrupting operations or requiring additional labor and is USDA Organic* permitted, residue-free, and safe for use around people, animals, products, and equipment.

For Senator Marshall, seeing Cal-Maine Foods' layered pathogen control strategy firsthand underscored the broader importance of biosecurity to agriculture, food safety, and supply chain resilience.

"Thank you to Cal-Maine and Synexis for having me out to visit. It was great to see firsthand the work they're doing to keep our egg supply safe and healthy, and I'm glad to see them investing in new biosecurity technology to protect their flocks and keep Kansas agriculture and the American supply chain strong," said U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D.

"Reliability matters enormously to our customers and to the consumers who depend on the food we produce," said Sherman Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cal-Maine Foods. "That requires us to continually invest in our operations, adopt technologies that can make us better, and maintain rigorous standards across our network. Synexis is one example of how we continue to strengthen those capabilities."

"Biosecurity is most effective when it is approached as a system of complementary measures rather than a single intervention," said Dennis Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Synexis. "We're proud that Synexis technology is part of Cal-Maine Foods' broader approach to continuous microbial reduction, sanitation, and operational resilience."

Continued investment in biosecurity, food safety, and operational resilience is essential to protecting U.S. egg production and supporting a reliable domestic food supply.

* ecfr.gov, 7 CFR 205.605

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About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder, from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced, serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the prepared foods sector with a growing portfolio of egg-based and breakfast foods. www.calmainefoods.com

About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with patented DHP technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions, meets requirements for OSHA** safety and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments. Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found at www.synexis.com/calmaine.

** ecfr.gov, 29 CFR 1910.1000 Table Z-1

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/senator-roger-marshall-visits-cal-maine-foods-facility-to-highlight-biosecurity-and-u-1235784