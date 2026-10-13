CEO Richard Hutchinson Joins Signature Panel Series "The Lodging Sector: Evolution or Playbook, Possible or Practical for Senior Living?"

MEDIA ADVISORY

Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or "the Company) the largest seniors housing operator in US, and its affiliated management companies, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2026 NIC Fall Conference, taking place October 21-23 in Chicago, Illinois.

Connect with Discovery at NIC 2026!

Discovery's executive leadership team will be on-site throughout the conference, engaging with seniors housing owners, operators, investors and capital partners. Discovery executives will be available to meet and welcome opportunities to explore strategic partnerships, M&A opportunities with existing operators and new investments.

To request a meeting with Discovery's executive leadership team during NIC 2026, please connect with any team member through the NIC Conference App or via email llepore@discoveryseniorliving.com.

NIC Signature Series Group Panel Featuring Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Chief Executive Officer Richard Hutchinson will be a featured panelist for "The Lodging Sector: Evolution or Playbook, Possible or Practical for Senior Living?" on Thursday, October 22, from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

The discussion will feature leaders from the lodging and seniors housing sectors to examine how the evolution of the hospitality industry could inform the future of senior living. Topics will include asset-light business models, brand development, revenue optimization and price transparency, with a focus on which strategies may be practical and applicable to the senior housing industry.

Panel Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026 | 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Moderator: Kurt Read, Partner, RSF Partners

Panelists:

Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living

Dave Johnson, Co-founder & Managing Partner Horizon Capital,

Jack Callison, Chief Executive Officer, Sunrise Senior Living

John Arabia, Founder & CEO, Taylor Vance LLC

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio in excess of 47,000 units across 420-plus communities in 40 states. The Company, and ~27,000 team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery at Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fifth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place to Work - May 2026 - May 2027.

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