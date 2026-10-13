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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Stuttgart
13.10.26 | 08:16
21,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80022,20008:35
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 08:02 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia Files NI 43-101 Technical Reports on SEDAR+ Supporting August 28, 2026 Mineral Resource Announcements

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that, further to its announcements on August 28, 2026 regarding the maiden mineral resource estimates at Motapa and the updated mineral resource estimates for Blanket Mine, it has now filed the related National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical reports on SEDAR+.

The mineral resource reports are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca. The filing of the mineral resource reports does not result in any material changes to the scientific or technical information contained in the August 28, 2026 announcements.

The life of mine plan for Blanket Mine is in development, the finalisation of which is expected to result in an updated mineral reserve estimate before the end of this year.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Harkell
Fergus Young
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-files-ni-43-101-technical-reports-on-sedar-supporting-august-28-2026-mi-1235717

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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