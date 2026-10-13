Regulatory News:

Titan SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, Paris and Euronext Athens, TITC) announces a strategic minority investment in Command Alkon, a leading technology platform serving the building materials industry, and specializing in software solutions to manage production, dispatch, logistics, materials and commercial workflows in ready-mix, aggregates and asphalt businesses across thousands of plants worldwide. The cloud-based platform provides a foundation for integrating workflows, enhancing data visibility, and accelerating the adoption of advanced digital and AI-enabled capabilities. The investment establishes a long-term partnership between Titan and Command Alkon. Command Alkon is an independent technology company serving the industry, majority-owned by Francisco Partners, a technology-focused global investment firm.

This investment is aligned to TITAN's Forward 2029 strategy, reflects TITAN's ambition, and reinforces the Group's commitment to accelerate digital transformation, operational excellence, and innovation across its global ready-mix concrete and aggregates businesses. With its extensive ready-mix concrete and aggregates footprint in its core US markets in Florida and Mid-Atlantic, as well as in S.E. Europe and E. Mediterranean basin, TITAN can offer unique operational know-how and digital implementation track record to Command Alkon's growth strategy and contribute its operational perspective, along with Command Alkon's broader customer community, to help accelerate the next generation of cloud and AI-enabled solutions for the industry. Following a thorough review of the market, TITAN selected Command Alkon as the industry's most complete end-to-end platform and intends to progressively expand its adoption of Command Alkon's solutions across its operations over time. The platform will support a unified digital architecture across TITAN's ready-mix and aggregates businesses, reducing operational complexity, facilitating data integration, and accelerating AI scale up.

The investment builds on TITAN's position as a pioneer in industrial AI since 2017. Real-time AI optimizers and predictive maintenance solutions now cover more than 90% of the Group's cement manufacturing assets, each generating double-digit Million Euros annual benefits. Under TITAN Forward 2029, digital is a core lever of [the €100m annual] targeted efficiencies from industrial, decarbonization and digital initiatives. With Command Alkon, TITAN extends this journey to the downstream value chain, leveraging innovation and digital solutions to create value for customers, employees, shareholders, and communities while strengthening the resilience, efficiency, and competitiveness of its global operations.

Antonis Kyrkos, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, TITAN Group, commented: "Accelerating digitalization is a key pillar of our Forward 2029 strategy. Our investment in Command Alkon, the leading technology platform for building materials operations, strengthens our ability to accelerate digitalization of our materials operations, while actively contributing to the evolution of cloud and AI solutions shaping the future of our industry. As operational excellence increasingly depends on connected data, intelligent workflows, and AI-enabled decision-making, we believe this partnership strengthens TITAN's position at the forefront of the industry's digital transformation. We look forward to working with Command Alkon as it continues to set the global standard for the digitalization of the heavy building materials industry."

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan SA via the following link: https://ir.titanmaterials.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

About Titan Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group's commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and on Euronext Athens, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012873763/en/

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