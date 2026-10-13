Original-Research: EBRO MOTORS GROUP EV SA - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to EBRO MOTORS GROUP EV SA
EU hybrid import quota could accelerate Chery contribution
New details on the EU-China hybrid vehicle agreement could materially strengthen EBRO's investment case. Following Friday's announcement of an agreement to restrict Chinese hybrid vehicle exports to the EU, The Guardian now reports that Brussels plans to introduce an annual quota of 350k China-built hybrids from December 2026. Crucially, EU-assembled vehicles would reportedly be exempt, potentially increasing the strategic value of EBRO's Barcelona factory for Chery.
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2414514 13.10.2026 CET/CEST
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