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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2026 10:58 Uhr
150 Leser
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IMPOSSIBLE QUESTION LTD: impossible Question Launches iQ Brief to Fix the Broken Brief

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- impossible Question announced the launch of iQ Brief, a brief writing and scoring platform for in-house marketing teams.

Briefs start the work, and most go out weak - objectives are soft, context is missing, and teams rarely catch the flaws until budget is committed. iQ fixes this at the point of writing.

Teams draft their briefs inside iQ against a structured model. The platform scores the brief in real time, flags weak objectives or missing context, and shows the author how to lift quality before work moves forward.

"Most organisations don't have a delivery problem. They have a definition problem," said Matt Kennell, Founder and CEO of impossible Question. "The most expensive mistake a company can make is executing perfectly on a bad brief. iQ helps teams write a better brief and scores it as they go. The thinking stays with them. It's the quiet discipline that makes sure what we said becomes what we did."

Key features:

  • Pillar-Based Frameworks: Seventeen question models covering strategy, creative and production, to enforce consistent standards across every brief.
  • Live Scoring: Real-time feedback on clarity and completeness as the brief is written.
  • Campaign Inheritance: The anchor brief sets a campaign's overview and audience once. Every supporting brief inherits that context automatically, so teams never start from scratch.
  • Organisational Memory: Captures patterns across historical briefs so quality compounds over time.
  • Risk and Timeline Intelligence: Early flags on delivery dependencies to test feasibility before work starts.

For a demo or more information, visit www.impossible-question.com

About impossible Question
impossible Question builds software that improves how organisations brief. Founded by operations leader Matt Kennell, the company's flagship product, iQ Brief, helps in-house marketing teams write and score briefs before budget is committed.

Media enquiries
Katie Hawkins
PR & Communications, impossible Question
Email: katieh@b-daas.com
Phone: +44 (0)7825 419127
Website:www.impossible-question.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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