Partnership with Blink gives every frontline employee a more holistic digital connection experience to the business for the first time.

Papa Johns (PJP Investments Group), which operates Papa Johns restaurants across the UAE, KSA, and Jordan, has partnered with Blink, the universal AI platform for frontline work, to bring a mobile-first digital experience to its 1,300-strong workforce. The partnership reflects PJP's view that connecting frontline teams to the business is central to how it grows.

With approximately 93% of PJP's employees spread across restaurant operations in different countries, communication has traditionally relied on manager cascades, shared systems, and informal channels, making it difficult to consistently reach every team member.

With Blink, every colleague, regardless of role, location, or access to corporate systems, will have a mobile-first digital home for communications, recognition, and future services through one super-app.

The investment forms part of a larger vision led by PJP's People team to modernize employee experience and create a stronger, more consistent culture across its growing workforce. In an industry often defined by speed and scale, PJP has been pioneering people-centricity as a growth strategy rather than a side initiative, a philosophy already recognized with a Gold Stevie Award for Employer of the Year in Food Beverage. Blink extends that same commitment into the everyday digital experience of every colleague.

"Our people are at the heart of our business, and we believe that when you take care of your people, you create better experiences for your customers," said Melitsa Mizrahi, Chief People Officer at PJP Investments Group. "Pioneering people-centricity in a fast-paced QSR world isn't a slogan for us. It's a daily practice across how we develop, recognize, and connect with our teams. With 93% of our workforce working in restaurants, we wanted more than a communications tool. We needed a digital foundation that could connect every colleague directly to the business and scale with us as we grow. Blink gives us that foundation, bringing communication and all our future employee services together in one place."

With more than 70% of its workforce made up of Millennials and Gen Z employees, PJP sought a modern digital experience that reflects how its people communicate, access information, and stay connected across shifts. Blink's mobile-first platform will give every employee a direct connection to the business, helping foster engagement, recognition, and a stronger sense of belonging across markets.

As PJP continues to expand across the region, Blink will serve as a centralized hub for the employee experience, providing access to learning resources, company policies, operational updates, marketing campaigns, recognition programs, and other workforce tools through a single destination. Tailored by country, location, and role level, the platform will ensure employees receive relevant, personalized content while reinforcing a consistent culture across the organization.

Sean Nolan, CEO and co-founder at Blink, said: "Papa Johns is investing in the digital infrastructure needed to support its frontline workforce at scale. We're proud to welcome PJP alongside leading QSR brands."

About Papa Johns Pizza (PJP)

PJP Investments Group LLC, an F&B company fully owned by Levant Capital, a leading regional private equity firm based in Dubai, UAE, is licensed by Papa Johns Pizza International, USA for the territories of United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and India. Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories.

About Blink

Blink is the universal AI platform for frontline work that connects people, systems, and culture in one super-app. It bridges the digital divide between deskless and desk-based workers, supercharging employee communication and engagement at industry-leading companies like McDonald's, Shake Shack, JD Sports and easyJet. Blink is the top-rated Employee Communications Application on Gartner Peer Insights and a Leader in the G2 Grid for Best Employee Engagement Software. Learn more at joinblink.com.

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Georgie Scott

press@joinblink.com