Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
35 Millionen C$ Einsatz gegenüber 13 Millionen C$ erwartetem Gewinn für 2027
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2W7 | ISIN: CA1130041058 | Ticker-Symbol: RW5
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 13:25
41,230 Euro
+0,32 % +0,130
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,01041,41013:54
41,01041,41013:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2026 12:58 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management to Host Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. today announced it will host its third quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Results will be released that morning prior to 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bam.brookfield.com/events-news/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIed69ee1b3a5a41b5a2ccc3ff25b54a11
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ndpfqvk


About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Simon Maine
Tel: (332) 298-0447
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.