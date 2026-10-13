Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC) (OTCQB: TGGCF) (FSE: D3P) ("Toogood" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a soil geochemistry program comprising approximately 3,000 samples at its Toogood Gold Project (the "Project"), located on New World Island, Newfoundland, Canada.

2026 Soil Sampling Program Highlights

Approximately 3,000 soil samples planned : Significant expansion of systematic geochemical coverage across the Toogood Gold Project;

District-scale exploration: Systematic evaluation of prospective structural corridors and contacts across the Project, including areas that have received limited historical exploration;

Expansion and infill sampling: Extend and infill coverage across multiple kilometre-scale gold-in-soil trends identified during 2025;

Target refinement: Better define the scale and continuity of existing gold-in-soil anomalies and their relationship with interpreted structures; and

New target generation: First-pass systematic sampling across prospective structures and geological contacts to generate and advance new targets toward future drill testing.

Management Commentary

"The commencement of our approximately 3,000-sample soil program marks the next phase of systematic exploration at the Toogood Gold Project," stated Colin Smith, CEO of Toogood Gold Corp. "Soil geochemistry has proven to be a robust, cost-effective exploration tool at the Project, with major targets and mineralized showings associated with strong gold and arsenic geochemical signatures. This expanded program is designed to extend known anomalies, test prospective new ground and define priority targets for future drilling."

Building on a Successful 2025 Exploration Campaign

The 2026 program builds on a comprehensive exploration campaign completed during 2025 that materially advanced both drill-stage and regional targets across the Toogood Gold Project (Figure 1):

1,999 metres of diamond drilling completed in 33 holes , including 30 holes at the Quinlan gold discovery and the first three holes testing the Mélange Contact;

All 30 holes at Quinlan intersected gold mineralization , expanding the system to approximately 350 metres along strike and 240 metres down dip, with mineralization remaining open;

Previously reported 2025 drill results from Quinlan include: 29.31 m grading 2.20 g/t Au from 35.00 m, including 0.99 m grading 11.42 g/t Au, and 3.35 m grading 14.48 g/t Au from 77.25 m, including 0.65 m grading 72.53 g/t Au;

Gold intercepts returned in all three initial holes testing the Mélange Contact , supporting the presence of a gold-bearing corridor extending for more than 15 kilometres across the Project;

High-resolution Deep Ground Penetrating Radar ("DGPR") imaged the Quinlan felsic dyke beneath cover , identifying potential continuation of the system beyond drilling;

Phase 2 surface exploration collected 340 rock and 315 soil samples , defining multiple kilometre-scale gold-in-soil anomalies across the underexplored NE Block; and

High-grade surface mineralization was confirmed along the 8.5-kilometre Shoreline Trend, including rock samples grading up to 76.89 g/t Au.

Collectively, the 2025 results strengthened the geological and structural framework guiding the 2026 soil program and defined targets ranging from extensions of known discoveries to prospective district-scale corridors.

Additional information regarding the foregoing results, including the applicable analytical procedures and QA/QC protocols, is provided in the Company's news releases dated September 22, 2025, January 13, 2026, and March 25, 2026. Reported drill intervals are downhole lengths, and grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of mineralization hosted on the Project.





Figure 1: Toogood Gold Project showing property-scale gold occurrences and selected drilling and surface-sampling results.

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2026 Soil Sampling Program

The approximately 3,000-sample program will systematically evaluate priority structural and geological corridors with sampling focused on the Burnt Arm Trend, Virgin Arm Trend and central Quinlan Block (Figure 2).

The program will include a combination of infill and extension work around known gold-in-soil anomalies together with first-pass regional sampling across previously underexplored prospective ground.

Results will be integrated with geological mapping, structural interpretation, rock geochemistry, drilling and geophysical data to refine broad prospective corridors into discrete targets for detailed follow-up and future drill testing. The Company will provide updates as sampling progresses and analytical results become available.





Figure 2: 2026 Soil Sampling Program showing existing and planned soil coverage.

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Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

The Company's QA/QC program includes the systematic insertion of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), blanks and field duplicates. For every 100 primary soil samples, five low-grade gold CRMs and one blank will be inserted into the sample stream, and three field duplicates will be collected as separate samples from the same location and soil horizon as the corresponding primary samples. All QA/QC samples will be separately labelled, and each field duplicate will be recorded against its corresponding primary sample.

Analytical Procedures

Soil samples will be securely transported to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") for preparation and analysis. Samples will be dried at a temperature below 60°C and sieved to 180 microns (80 mesh) using ALS method PREP-41A. A 25-gram aliquot of the prepared sample will be analyzed for gold and a suite of additional elements using ALS method AuME-TL43, which employs aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-MS and ICP-AES analysis. The method has a lower detection limit of 1 ppb for gold. Samples exceeding the applicable upper detection limits will be reanalyzed using an appropriate overlimit method. Aqua regia provides a partial digestion, and reported results may not represent the total concentration of certain elements.

Qualified Person

Colin Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith is not independent of the Company, as he serves as its CEO and Director and owns securities of the Company.

About Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-grade gold systems in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions.

The Company's portfolio is anchored by two core projects: Table Mountain in Nevada, a large, undrilled low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system being advanced toward its maiden drill program; and the district-scale Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland, where high-grade gold mineralization and a growing pipeline of drill-stage and regional targets highlight the potential of this underexplored gold district.

Additional information about Toogood Gold Corp. can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the anticipated scope, timing and completion of the 2026 soil sampling program, the receipt and interpretation of analytical results, the identification and refinement of exploration targets, and future exploration and drilling activities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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