German residential solar installer Enpal and fastening and assembly technology supplier Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG have developed the Roof Access Safety Transport System (RAST) for work on pitched roofs. According to the companies, the system is designed to improve occupational safety during the installations of rooftop PV arrays and can be adapted to different building configurations. The system includes a mobile work platform for roof access, edge protection, personal fall protection equipment and fixed roof anchor points. It also features a material lift and emergency equipment. According to ...

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